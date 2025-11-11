Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Spider-Man 94 #3 Preview: Morlun's Plans, Parker's Nightmares

Spider-Man 94 #3 hits stores this Wednesday! Morlun's twisted plans unfold as Spidey recovers and Kaine stalks the Parkers. What's Kraven's role?

Article Summary Spider-Man 94 #3 arrives November 12th with Morlun's twisted plans targeting a weakened Spider-Man.

Kaine stalks the Parker family while Kraven the Hunter's mysterious role adds layers of danger and suspense.

Secrets around Ezekiel Sims unravel as the web of suspense tightens in this latest Marvel Universe installment.

WHO IS EZEKIEL SIMS? While SPIDER-MAN tries to recover from the worst beatdown of his life, MORLUN continues his dark and twisted plans. Why is KAINE stalking the Parker Family? And what role does KRAVEN THE HUNTER play in all of this?

Spider-Man 94 #3

by J.M. DeMatteis & Jim Towe, cover by Nick Bradshaw

WHO IS EZEKIEL SIMS? While SPIDER-MAN tries to recover from the worst beatdown of his life, MORLUN continues his dark and twisted plans. Why is KAINE stalking the Parker Family? And what role does KRAVEN THE HUNTER play in all of this?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621051000311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621051000321 – SPIDER-MAN '94 #3 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621051000331 – SPIDER-MAN '94 #3 ERIK LARSEN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621051000341 – SPIDER-MAN '94 #3 MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

