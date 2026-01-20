Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man, wolverine

Spider-Man and Wolverine #9 Preview: Arachno-Claws Out

Spider-Man and Wolverine #9 brings us a villain who's part spider, part clawed menace. Can our heroes survive this hybrid horror?

Article Summary Spider-Man and Wolverine #9 unleashes Arachnix, a hybrid villain with web-slinging and adamantium claws.

Marvel’s latest issue drops January 21st, pitting Peter and Logan against their deadliest foe to date.

Arachnix out-spiders Spider-Man and out-claws Wolverine—can both heroes survive this monstrous threat?

ARACHNIX ATTACKS! All-new villain ARACHNIX deploys his sinister scheme. But how can SPIDER-MAN and WOLVERINE combat a villain who out-claws the Wolverine and out-spiders the man? Are LOGAN and PETER DEAD ALREADY?!

Spider-Man and Wolverine #9

by Marc Guggenheim & Kaare Andrews, cover by Kaare Andrews

ARACHNIX ATTACKS! All-new villain ARACHNIX deploys his sinister scheme. But how can SPIDER-MAN and WOLVERINE combat a villain who out-claws the Wolverine and out-spiders the man? Are LOGAN and PETER DEAD ALREADY?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 21, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621258300911

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621258300921 – SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #9 CHAD HARDIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

