Spider-Man: No Way Home is It's One Moment In Time, not One More Day

As a result of the Spider-Man 3: No Way Home trailer being released, eBay has been abuzz with sales of Amazing Spider-Man #545 and#544 by Joe Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada, the One More Day story.

The story sees Peter Parker do a deal with the devil Mephisto, to save Aunt May's life, but sacrificing his marriage to Mary Jane Watson – and unbeknownst to him, their future daughter. It culminates in Aunt May being alive, but everyone in the world forgetting that Peter Parker and Spider-Man are the same person, after it was revealed during the comic book version of Civil War. With the four part storyline from 2007 including Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #24 and The Sensational Spider-Man #41 selling for $40. and #544 selling for $10. as is #545.

The hows and the where's of that were not delved into for a while, however. And the Spider-Man 3 teaser trailer seems to have a lot more in common with the 2010 sequel One Moment In Time storyline by Joe Quesada which dived much further into this. It first reveals that after he made the deal to save his aunt, Mary Jane pulled Mephisto aside and made a separate deal to have him set Peter's life back to "normal" without him knowing about it.

It has Spider-Man try to create a personal connection by calling Doctor Strange by his first name.

This establishes Doctor Strange as the one who did the deed, along with Reed Richards and Tony Stark.

And sees his concerns about whether or not Mary Jane Watson will still know who is affect the spell.

With warnings of dire consequences for the nature of the spell as a result.

The spell works on everyone, but Mary Jane.

But Mary Jane isn't sure she wants the knowledge anymore.

That ran in Amazing Spider-Man #638 to #641, with the moments most recognisable from the trailer occurring in the final issue. And the market has noticed, all four issues of that have sold for $55 the set, with the final #641 selling for $20. With the current Amazing Spider-Man comics written by Nick Spencer also revisiting the storyline in Sinister War with Doctor Strange and Mephisto…