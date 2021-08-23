Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Finally Debuts

Spider-Man fans: here we go. After months of speculation, set photos, rumors, and the actual unfinished trailer leaking online Sunday, the full No Way Home trailer is here. Set to arrive in theaters at the end of the year, the film sees Peter trying to pick up the pieces after the shock ending of Far From Home and the fallout with his battle with Mysterio. Jon Watts is back in the director's chair to finish off his trilogy, with Tom Holland back in the costume for his third solo outing. But who else is joining him? Find out by watching down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Official Teaser Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt-2cxAiPJk&t=2s)

Well Spider-Man Fans: Was It Worth The Wait?

I honestly cannot remember the last time a trailer was this talked about. I feel like people wanted started asking for the trailer before the title was even going in front of cameras. That probably has a lot to do with WHO exactly was heavily rumored to be in the film itself, as all kinds of wacky names have been bandied about from previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to Netflix Daredevil Charlie Cox and Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch since this film will pick up the strands of the multiverse from Far From Home and Disney+ MCU shows WandaVision and Loki. Does that mean Wanda may appear? We do know that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will return as their versions of Doctor Octopus and Elecktro from previous Spider-Man films, respectively.

Whoever appears, this is the most anticipated Marvel release of the year, and with all of the excitement surrounding this one, a chance to be really special for fans. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released into theaters on December 17th. Be sure to keep checking back all week for news from CinemaCon, especially as pertains to the latest adventure starring the old Webhead.