Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #3 Preview: Gregor's Mommy Issues

Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #3

by J.M. Dematteis & Eder Messias, cover by Ryan Brown

BROKEN! GREGOR continues the deconstruction of Peter Parker's life, breaking him down physically and mentally. Enter the dreamscape of your nightmares, Spider-Man!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620454000311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620454000321 – SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT 3 SUAYAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

