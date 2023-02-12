Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #4 Preview: Love You to Death Peter Parker has gone into a beserker rage and is trying to kill Mary Jane in this preview of Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #4.

Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #4

by J.M. Dematteis & Eder Messias, cover by Ryan Brown

DEATH AND REBIRTH! As Peter finds himself beaten and broken, all seems lost. But who stopped Gregor from landing a killing blow? Find out as we learn about the secret history of the Kravinoff Legacy and the mysterious figure who taught Sergei all he knew!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620454000411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620454000421 – SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT 4 WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

