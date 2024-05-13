Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, ian boothby, pia guerra, scholastic

Frostbite, a Graphic Novel by Ian Boothby & Pia Guerra From Scholastic

Frostbite is a new Graphic Novel by Ian Boothby and Pia Guerra from Scholastic Graphix in 2025

Pia Guerra is best known as the artist and co-creator of Y The Last Man and, more recently, became a political cartoonist. She has also drawn comics including Doctor Who: The Forgotten, Spider-Man: Unlimited, Torchwood and created the Image Comics editorial cartoon book, Me The People. Guerra was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in the category Illustrated Reporting and Commentary in 2023.

She is now creating a new YA graphic novel, Frostbite, with her husband, Ian Boothby, and they have sold the world rights to Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic Graphix. Megan Peace will edit. "In this YA graphic novel thriller, siblings Jen and Dante make videos of themselves doing extreme sports to post online, and when they jump out of a helicopter to ski down a mountain in an unfamiliar town, they find themselves surrounded by frost vampires and must survive the night." And it appears, according to this tweet, that Frostbite may have been around since 2010… Frostbite will be published in the autumn of 2025, and Guerra and Boothby's agent, Anna Archer at Lucas Talent Inc, negotiated the deal.

Ian Boothby is best known for writing Simpsons Comics and Futurama Comics, MAD Magazine, as well as TV shows CBC's Switchback, Street Cents, Big Sound and Popular Mechanics for Kids as well as Casper's Haunted Christmas and Scary Godmother: The Revenge of Jimmy. He wrote Sparks!, a graphic novel series for Scholastic Graphix line with Nina Matsumoto, and Exorsisters, a series from Image with Gisele Lagace. He also appeared in the Adam Sandler film Happy Gilmore. Together they also create cartoons in The New Yorker and The Washington Post as well as the GoComics daily strip Mannequin on the Moon.

Scholastic is the biggest comic book publisher and distributor in the US and the UK by far…

