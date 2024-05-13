Good Omens 3, X-Men '97/Deadpool, PLL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Good Omens 3, interview with the vampire, pretty little liars: summer school, smiling friends, star trek, The Penguin, X-Men '97, Young Sheldon

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Interview with the Vampire, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Max's The Penguin, FOX's The Cleaning Lady, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, CBS's Young Sheldon, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, AEW Collision/AEW Rampage, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Crunchyroll's HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, Star Trek/Peabody Award, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 13, 2024:

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ep. 1 Review: A Dream of Claudia

SNL Cut for Time Sketch: Rudolph, Thompson Offer Long-Married Music

The Penguin: Mark Strong Casting Confirmed By Someone Who Would Know

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 Reportedly Set But with Creative Changes

Pretty Little Liars: Madison, Gish on EPs, Horror Love & Creativity

Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons Shares What Convinced Him to Return

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Confirms Deadpool "Was Off-Limits" to Series

Good Omens 3: David Tennant Reaffirms January 2025 Filming Start

AEW Collision and AEW Rampage Ruin Weekend for True Wrestling Fans

Smiling Friends S02E02 Preview: It's KISSING Babies, Mr. Frog (VIDEO)

SNL, Maya Rudolph, Vampire Weekend Make for Surprisingly Weak Effort

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Advance Movie Tickets Are Now Available

Star Trek Awarded Peabody Honor for Projecting "The Best of Humanity"

Doctor Who: So Who Exactly IS Ruby Sunday? We Have Some Theories

