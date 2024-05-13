Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fuzzy Sock Studios, Rising Heat

Rising Heat Announced For PC Release In Q1 2025

Apogee Entertainment showed off their latest game, Rising Heat, as it will be headed to PC via Steam sometime in eatly 2025.

Article Summary Apogee Entertainment unveils Rising Heat for PC on Steam in early 2025.

Rising Heat is a sci-fi horde survival shooter challenging players with alien waves.

Players can customize ships and pilots with over 60 upgrades for varied playstyles.

Features include co-op play, intense boss battles, and inspirations from arcade classics.

Apogee Entertainment and developer Fuzzy Sock Studios recently revealed their latest game, Rising Heat, will be coming to PC via Steam next year. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a sci-fi horde survival shooter in which you'll compete for fame in a special tournament where you must defeat wave after wave of oncoming aliens in various challenges. You'll pick a ship and some weapons, fight them off, upgrade over time, and attempt to be the last one standing. Enjoy the info and trailer here as we wait for an official release date.

Rising Heat

Enter the infamous Rising Heat tournament, a gladiator-style spaceship spectacle backed by the exorbitantly wealthy extraterrestrial elite. Wingmen from across the cosmos test their skills and compete for a chance to achieve a prestigious victory. Start with a single ship and pilot and maneuver towards survival to unlock fellow wingmen and vessels with different strengths. Take to the alien skies and open fire on multiplying mobs of relentless enemy scum. Master a dynamic movement system to dart and barrel-roll across the map. Dodge legions of robotic insects and evade devastating shockwaves with ease. Dash through giant mechanized flying robot swarms while targeting them for defeat, and rain metal debris onto the vast arena from the successes of your destructive attacks.

Tactically choose from more than 60 game-changing upgrades to craft the ultimate ship build complementing each pilot's peculiarities. Experiment and optimize with a plethora of customizations, prioritizing various stats including damage, fire rate, reload time, armor, mobility, and max clip capacity to plan for every situation and playstyle. Utilize on-hit effects that function as permanent buffs to your firepower. Inflict bleed effects to add damage over time, and add freeze effects to temporarily stop enemies from advancing. Complete run after run to unlock a diverse array of pilots, ships, and weapons, each with its own distinctive starting attributes and passive abilities.

Once armed and ready, conquer demanding, multi-stage boss battles with complex attack patterns to earn untold wealth and stardom. Team up with a friend for tandem wave-clearing chaos inspired by Atari's 1982 arcade hit, Space Duel, as well as Apogee's most recent multiplayer hit title, Bread & Fred, where co-op cruisers are tethered by a deadly energy beam. Harmonize maneuvers for added attack power, but beware of uncoordinated movements that can yank teammates into danger.

