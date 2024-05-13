Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Cover Your Ears as LEGO Debuts New Harry Potter Mandrake Set

Get ready for some more bite size fun as LEGO is back with some new releases including a new Harry Potter buildable Mandrake

Article Summary LEGO releases first-ever Harry Potter Mandrake set, perfect for collectors.

Build a life-size, posable Mandrake with 579 pieces, standing 10.5” tall.

Recreate Herbology Class scenes with a brick-built Mandrake and pot.

Set to release in June 2024 for $69.99, with pre-orders coming soon.

Herbology Class is in session as LEGO is taking Harry Potter fans and collectors back to Hogwarts. Some brand new construction sets are on the way, including the first-ever set featuring a brick-built version of the infamous Mandrake. Introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the Mandrake is a magical and sentient plant whose cries can be fatal to humans when fully matured. The root can also cure people from a petrified state, and now Harry Potter fans can build their very own. Coming in at 579 pieces, this brick built magical creature comes in at 10.5" tall and will feature the screaming plant and a brick pot. Collectors and pose the Mandrakes leaves, remove it from its pot, and pose its mouth and chest. A lot of magic was poured into this set, and it will be a fun addition to any collector's magical artifact collection. Pre-orders are not live yet but the Harry Potter Mandrake set is priced at $69.99, and it is set for a June 2024 release.

Hogwarts Herbology Class Awaits with LEGO

"Bring the wonder of a Hogwarts Herbology class into kids' lives with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Mandrake plant toy (76433), the first-ever LEGO brick figure of the screaming plant. A magical gift and home decor idea for imaginative girls, boys and any Harry Potter fan aged 10 and up, the set features a close-to-life-size posable toy model of a Mandrake and a buildable plant pot to create a playful display. Pose the leaves of the Mandrake, remove it from the pot and move its chest up and down to animate its mouth and limbs as if it's screaming."

Magical plant toy figure – Display the model of the screaming plant from the Harry Potter™ stories in its buildable plant pot or remove the Mandrake from the pot for fun nurture play

Unique toy for kids with realistic details – Pose the leaves of the Mandrake, move its chest up and down to animate its mouth and limbs, and sit the creature down outside of the pot

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!