Spider-Man/Venom's Death Spiral Event in 2026 Ahead of Queen In Black

Spider-Man/Venom's Death Spiral Event in 2026 announced at New York Comic Con ahead of Queen In Black

Article Summary Marvel announces 2026's Spider-Man/Venom Death Spiral event by Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, Charles Soule, and Jesus Saiz

Queen Of Black series subtitled "Hel Will Reign" launches in summer 2026 following Death Spiral

Amazing Spider-Man features Peter Parker in space, impostors in New York, and the return of Hellgate

Venom #253 brings Madame Masque and MODOK targeting Mary Jane, plus Knull and Spider-Gwen updates

The Marvel Comics' Spider-Man and Venom panel at New York Comic Con looked at what's coming from the webheads and symbiotes in 2026. Including the launch of the Amazing Spider-Man/Venom event comic, Death Spiral, by Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, Charles Soule, and Jesus Saiz, starting in February.

And the Queen Of Black series, now subtitled "Hel Will Reign" for the summer…

We also got looks at Amazing Spider-Man in 2026… the real one in space, the fake ones swimming around New York. But January will bring us the return of Hellgate…

As well as an Amazing Spider-Man Annual by Saladin Ahmed, Joe Kelly, Federico Vincenti and more.

While the crowd got to vote on the name of Spider-Gwen's new 616 band…

Knull #1 gets down with the Celestials…

And Madame Masque returns to Venom in 2026…

With MODOK on the side, she's going for Mary Jane Watson…

MARVEL COMICS: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Thursday, October 9 3:30PM – 4:30PM ET in Room 405: Spider-Man's in space and Mary Jane is Venom!? VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, and writers Al Ewing, Joe Kelly, Stephanie Phillips, and Charles Soule dish about the wild developments currently taking place in Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider and more. Plus, get a sneak peek at what's on the horizon from the shocking return of Knull to the mystery of the second Spider-Man! Webheads that stick around until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!

And those who stuck around got an NYCC exclusive variant Spider-Man Noir #1 from Simone Di Meo.

