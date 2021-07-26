Spider-Man vs. POTUS in Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #1 [Preview]

In this preview of Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, Spider-Man takes on the President of the United States. Has J. Jonah Jameson been right about him all along? Is Spider-Man an insurrectionist? My god, is he an anti-vaxxer?! Well, there's a simpler explanation. The president… is an imposter! Check out the preview below.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210559

MAY210560 – SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #1 (OF 5) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR – $4.99

MAY210561 – SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #1 (OF 5) SOUZA VAR – $4.99

(W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land

PETER DAVID AND GREG LAND DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!

After three sense-shattering series, Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten and Frank D'Armata – the entire SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN crew – RETURN! This time, they're taking Spider-Man down the road less traveled to the supremely psychedelic CROSSROADS DIMENSION! In their most ambitious series yet, the SYMBIOTE team puts Peter Parker and his alien costume on a collision course with none other than THE INCREDIBLE HULK, in a story set just before Peter David's landmark run on the Hulk series!

Rated T

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $4.99