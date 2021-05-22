Spider-Men Can't Resist a Good Clone Saga – Miles Morales #26 Preview

If there's one thing no self-respecting Spider-Man can resist, it's a clone saga. It comes with the powers. Proportional strength and speed of a spider. Spider-sense. Sticky fingers. And nonstop clone drama. Miles Morales is already knee-deep in clone stuff in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #26, but when Peter Parker catches wind that there's clone stuff going on, he rushes to join in as well. Soon, every Spider-powered being in the Marvel Universe will be getting involved in this book. Just make sure nobody tells the mutants. They love a good clone saga themselves. Miles Morales Spider-Man #26 is in stores on Wednesday.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #26
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210620
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero (CA) Taurin Clarke
THE CLONE SAGA CONTINUES!
•   Two Spider-Men find themselves face to face with the three terrifying clones.
•  Peter thought he knew what to expect out of a Clone Saga, but this one throws him for a loop and Miles into the deep end of the ocean.
•  Miles tries to keep his Spider-Side away from the rest of his life but this time he's got no say in the matter.
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $3.99

