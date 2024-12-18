Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: spider-verse, Venomverse

Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse From Marvel Comics In 2025

Web Of Spider-Verse: New Bloodnand Web Of Venomverse: Fresh Brains will lead up to Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse.

Article Summary March sees Marvel Comics launch Web Of Spider-Verse: New Blood, sparking a multiverse war.

Web Of Venomverse: Fresh Brains in April ups the ante with new symbiote players.

Anticipate Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse, a thrilling clash of Spiders and Symbiotes.

Creative legends Groom, Vecchio, and Higgins lead this reality-shattering series.

New Web Of Spider-Verse: New Blood will launch from Marvel Comics in March accompanied by Web Of Venomverse: Fresh Brains in April. Both following up on the multiversal spider and symbiote titles Edge of Spider-Verse and Venomverse Reborn… and then leading up to Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse.

In addition to tales detailing the twisted origins and exciting adventures of new multiverse icons, the two epic one-shots will see superstar creators Mat Groom and Luciano Vecchio put the pieces in place for SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE, an upcoming five-issue limited series they'll be delivering alongside writer Kyle Higgins that pits Spider against Symbiote in a reality-shattering-war! Meet a new blood-sucking Spider-Man, a lethal protector who never lost his appetite for brains, and many more, each designed by Vecchio and set to play pivotal roles in the upcoming epic!

WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE: NEW BLOOD #1

Written by MAT GROOM, JORDAN MORRIS, GREG PAK & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO, SUMIT KUMAR, ALAN ROBINSON & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS

COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 3/5

The war of the multiverse begins. Spider-Man and his spider-compatriots across the Spider-Verse are the guardians of the Web of Life and Destiny…but they are heading for a confrontation with the OTHER Arachnid-Multiverse of the symbiote variety when they come into conflict with the VENOMVERSE! In the buildup to that 8-fisted confrontation, meet three new Spider-Versers to see who has what it takes to fight in the web wars! Could it be Count Parker? Spider-Prowler? Or maybe Spider-Hulk? Featuring stories by Groom, Vecchio, Jordan Morris, Greg Pak, Sumit Kumar, Alan Robinson, and Chris Eliopoulos!

WEB OF VENOMVERSE: FRESH BRAINS #1

Written by MATTHEW GROOM, ERICA SCHULTZ, DAVID DASTMALCHIAN & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO, CHRIS ALLEN, DYLAN BURNETT, JUAN JOSÉ RYP & CHRIS ELIOPOULOS

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 4/2

The Venomverse is upon us! The existence of Venom and symbiotes across the entire Venomverse will be at stake as they go head-to-head with their Spidery counterparts to defend the Symbiote Hive-Mind from the SPIDER-VERSE! As an eight-legged fight creeps to the surface, meet the three new symbiotes who could put the Spiders at the edge of their webs! Which of them has what it takes? Could it be the devious Venomouse? The disorderly Katie Power? Or a whole new Eddie Brock? Featuring stories by Groom, Vecchio, Erica Schultz, Chris Allen, Dylan Burnett, Juan José Ryp, Chris Eliopoulos, and, in his Marvel Comics debut, actor David Dastmalchian!

"When Dan Slott and Olivier Copiel launched the SPIDER-VERSE in 2014, it transformed the Spider-Man mythos and completely took over the world," Groom said. "Since then, creators like Donny Cates, Al Ewing and Ram V have transformed the Venom mythos in a way that is arguably just as vital and transformative. Crashing these worlds together is a genuine honor and a privilege— and it gives us an opportunity to push both sides to the breaking point, so we can all discover whether the Spider and Symbiote communities hold strong against the oncoming storm… or if they crack under the pressure!" "I'm super excited to return to the Spider and Venom Verses! We're revisiting beloved characters and introducing a bunch of new ones, where I got to stretch my design muscles, one of my favorite tasks," Vecchio shared. "This time emphasis is in VERSUS! This books feels like the story mode of a combat game and is so much fun and nonstop action. Matt and I really connected, and I enjoyed bouncing ideas back and forth with him and making contributions from the aesthetic end. And I'm most excited about our main Venom. While 616 Venom lore has been expanding in all-new ways over the years, here we get a chance to focus on a quintessential Lethal Protector Venom, for those who missed him." "I think one of the genius decisions of this event was having Luciano do all of the character designs for our two lead-in titles," Groom added. "Luciano's superpower is building complex tapestries of intertwined characters and worlds… And I love that readers will get an early taste of that in NEW BLOOD and FRESH BRAINS!"

