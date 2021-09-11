Spider-Woman #15 Preview: If You Can't Trust Family…

Spider-Woman #15 asks the age-old question: if you can't trust family, who can you trust? Spider-Woman's brother tricked her into stealing a miracle cure for his daughter and Spider-Woman's son, only to steal it from her and take it himself along with his girlfriend, embuing themselves with spider powers. But does that make him a bad guy?! Now he wants Spider-Woman to hand over her share of the cure. What do you think? Should she do it? Check out a preview below.
SPIDER-WOMAN #15
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210676
JUL210677 – SPIDER-WOMAN #15 BENGAL MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $3.99
(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon
• WHO IS THE AETERNUM?! He's incredibly powerful and more than happy to destroy Jessica Drew and anyone else standing in his way.
• The fight of Jess' life lands on her doorstep and puts her best friend and child in danger. Uh-oh – for Aeternum – as Jess WILL NOT TAKE THIS LIGHTLY!
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $3.99
