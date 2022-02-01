Spider-Woman #19 Preview: Spider-Woman Pointing Meme

There are two Jessica Drews in this preview of Spider-Woman #19, and why not? There are three Jokers, after all. So why not two Spider-Women? Of course, one of them is a Skrull. Are any of the Jokers a Skrull? We don't think so. Checkmate. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Woman #19

by Karla Pachecho & Pere Perez, cover by Junggeun Yoon

A DEVIL'S REIGN TIE-IN! SPIDER-WOMAN VS. SPIDER-WOMAN?! But HOW?! Jessica Drew must question everything. Starting with whether she is the true Jessica Drew!!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.12"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609671801911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609671801921 – SPIDER-WOMAN 19 PEREZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

