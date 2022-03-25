Spider-Woman #21 Preview: Read it While You Still Can

This preview of Spider-Woman #21 is the last of this series for now, so read it while you've still got the chance! Aw, who are we kidding? We're sure we'll be showing you a preview of the all-new Spider-Woman #1 in four months or less, true believers! Check out the preview below.

Spider-Woman #21

by Karla Pacheco & Pere Perez, cover by Junggeun Yoon

Spider-Woman's Rogues' Gallery has been slowly being pumped up over the last year and a half, and it's all led to this: THE ANTI-ARACH-9 are here, and Jess and everyone she loves are in serious trouble!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609671802111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609671802121 – SPIDER-WOMAN 21 PEREZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609671802131 – SPIDER-WOMAN 21 NAKAYAMA CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

