Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: dan slott, Ryan Stegman, saladin ahmed

Spine-Tingling Spider-Man & Superior Spider-Man For October

Two more Spider comics launch from Marvel in October, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man and The Return Of Superior Spider-Man.

We already knew October would bring a Spider-Boy #1 from Dan Slott and Paco Medina from Marvel Comics. Now there are two more Spider comic books launching from Marvel Comics in October, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man by Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra, continuing past September's Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 collection of the Infinity digital comic, with a new series and a new #1.

After a fight with Spider-Cide, Spider-Man gets taken on the scariest ride of his life as he finds himself in the most terrifying haunted house possible. Who took Peter's powers? Who took Peter's friends and family? Who stands the best chance at taking Spider-Man down PERMANENTLY?! "We're putting Peter through a grueling horror movie grinder, and that resilient spirit of his will be tested like never before!" Ahmed promises. "I tapped into some darkness writing this, but the real star here is Juan's mind-blowing, visionary work – which is genuinely some of the best Spider-art I've ever seen." Be there when the Spidey mythos is turned inside out once more in SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #1 this October! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

And then Dan Slott has a second Spider-debut series in October with Superior Spider-Man Returns, with Ryan Stegman, and the return of Doctor Octopus to the Spider-Man role.

This October, Otto Octavius is back as the Superior Spider-Man! Teased last week, the spider-team that redefined the Amazing Spider-Man will reunite to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the most monumental and shocking Spidey story in a generation in SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1! Superior Spidey creators Dan Slott and Ryan Stegman will be joined by superstar artists Mark Bagley, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Humberto Ramos to deliver a Spider-Man story SUPERIOR to all others in this giant-sized one-shot. The era of SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN that kicked off when a dying Doctor Octopus swapped his mind into Peter Parker's body was a mega hit with fans in 2013. Determined to prove himself better in every single way, Doc Ock ruthlessly made his way through Spider-Man's legendary rogues' gallery, shocking fellow heroes with his violent approach to crimefighting before learning harsh lessons about great responsibility. Did Doc Ock have his fill of the web-head lifestyle or is ready to trade in his metal arms and be the smartest, strongest super hero in the Marvel Universe once more? "A run that started with outrage ended with nearly universal accolades," Executive Editor Nick Lowe shared. "So we were super excited to gather the folks who made SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN the historic book it was back together!!!" "The challenge Marvel gave me was: for the 10th anniversary, how can we revisit Superior, without repeating ourselves, and while telling a story that impacts Spider-Man's world today?" Slott explained. "SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS is going to take an untold Superior tale, and drag it kicking, screaming, and violently exploding into the present. It's going to give you everything you liked about Superior but in new surprising ways. No time travel. No clones. And no way we're telling you how. Read the book!"

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, HUMBERTO RAMOS, MARK BAGLEY & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/11

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art and Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

On Sale 10/18

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!