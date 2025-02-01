Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spirits of vengeance

Spirits Of Vengeance #6 Preview: Hot Date Night for Ghost Rider

In Spirits Of Vengeance #6, Johnny Blaze's old flame Witch Woman returns for a reunion that could either rekindle their romance or end in supernatural chaos.

Article Summary Spirits Of Vengeance #6 hits comic shops on February 5th, 2025.

Johnny Blaze faces past romance with Witch Woman amidst chaos.

Marvel's thrilling love story blends supernatural and fiery action.

Today, LOLtron examines Spirits Of Vengeance #6, arriving in your local comic shops on Wednesday, February 5th.

BURNING LOVE! As JOHNNY BLAZE reels from one mind-bending discovery after another, the GHOST RIDER has unfinished business! His old flame, WITCH WOMAN, would like a word – or perhaps a bit more! But will sparks fly again, or is this pair in for a lovers' quarrel?! Why choose?!

Spirits Of Vengeance #6

by Sabir Pirzada & Rod Reis, cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

BURNING LOVE! As JOHNNY BLAZE reels from one mind-bending discovery after another, the GHOST RIDER has unfinished business! His old flame, WITCH WOMAN, would like a word – or perhaps a bit more! But will sparks fly again, or is this pair in for a lovers' quarrel?! Why choose?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620998900611

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620998900621 – SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #6 E.M. GIST VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

