Posted in: Comics, Fantastic Four, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: dan slott, fantastic four, Fantastic Four First Steps, mad thinker, Mark Bukingham

Spoilers: Marvel Shows What Really Happened In The Fantastic Four Film

This week, Marvel Comics reveals what really happened in the Fantastic Four: First Steps movie in Fantastic Four: First Foes...

Article Summary Marvel's new comic reveals untold secrets behind the Fantastic Four: First Steps MCU film.

First Foes #1 explores the crucial role of the Mad Thinker in the team's movie origin story.

The comic expands on early Fantastic Four adventures only hinted at in last year's film.

This special issue connects comic lore directly to the cinematic Fantastic Four universe.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! This week, Marvel Comics publishes Fantastic 4: First Foes #1 by Dan Slott, Ryan North, Phil Noto, Mark Buckingham, with Dan and Mark taking the lead story, looking at how the Mad Thinker was integral in the origin of the MCU version of the team. But also looking at some of those montage scenes showing the early days of the team in action in and around New York, for a TV special about them. This is how the movie, Fantastic Four: First Steps, from last year, showed one of those scenes.

And then, from this Wednesday's comic book, adding to it, making it part of the events and the action, and telling the whole story of what went on between The Mad Thinker (even if he is called that) and the Fantastic Four. It is meant to be an artefact, as if the comic book was actually published in the universe in which the movie was set…

To find out what else happened in that particular adventure of theirs, which the movie only teased, you'll have to buy the comic on Wednesday. Come on now, sing with me, "Fantastic Four… Fantastic Four… Fantastic Four… Fantastic Four…"

Fantastic 4: First Foes #1

by Dan Slott, Ryan North, Phil Noto, Mark Buckingham

FROM THE WORLD OF THE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! Return to the universe of the legendary film in the first of a series of specials!! On Earth-828, a cosmic mishap has transformed four brave astronauts into the world's champions and protectors. They are the Fantastic Four – but one person isn't happy about things. He's known as the Mad Thinker, and he's determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!

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