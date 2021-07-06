Spoilers: Peacekeeper-01 Exposed in All Manner of Ways in Batman #110

It's Batman Vs Peacekeeper-01 in Batman #11o today. First seen in Future State: The Next Batman and The Dark Detective, in the near future Peacekeeper-01 works for The Magistrate, part of their fascist private police state created by Saint Industries, paid for by Mayor Nakano, as part of an anti-vigilante force across Gotham that keeps the peace at a great cost. It's basically Judge Dredd and Mega-City One.

The current Batman titles have been slowly leading up to Future State, introducing Sean Mahoney, Mayor Nakano, and Simon Saint – who turns the Arkham guard and hero of A-Day, Mahoney, into Peacekeeper-01.

All heading in the Future State direction… including a note for Peacekeeper-01's design which is taken up in Future State.

In Future State, he is is basically walking neck support.

But today, a few little changes start to sneak out. For example, The Magistrate now has an aerial flying saucer base…

And while Peacekeeper-01 was seen as a loyal soldier, a man doing his duty in trying time, following the rules and taking down Batman in a straightforward anti-vigilante fashion, in today's Batman #110, he is made complicit in the Magistrate's crimes, as much as Simon Saint.

His language is considerably more "old man shouting at clouds…"

Also, Peacekeeper-01 wasn't presented as the public knowing who he was. That has changed as well.

With Harley Quinn positing that maybe, just maybe, Sean Mahoney wasn't the hero of A-Day that we – and Batman – once thought he was.

