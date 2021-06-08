Spoilers: Zealot Returns Sooner Than Thought To Batman Urban Legends

It's Zealot time! The Batman anthology series Batman: Urban Legends has been telling stories of Grifter, the Jim Lee and Brandon Choi-created character from WildCATS, who was reintroduced to the DC Universe in the Batman comic book. DC Comics has teased a number of other WildStorm characters arriving in the DC Universe, but their August solicitations promised Zealot, taking over the Grifter feature in Batman: Urban Legends in August with issue 6. Being sent by the HALO Corporation, of which we have heard a little of late. With a mission to take out Maxwell Lord, but going up against someone who is a bit of a zealot herself on occasion, and has beheaded Maxwell Lord herself back in a prior continuity, Wonder Woman…

We wondered when reading Batman Urban Legends #1 that there was a possibility we might see Zealot, after the death of Mrs Freeze.

Could we have guessed right? It's even more likely today, as Batman: Urban Legends #4 sees Zealot no longer wait her turn for Matthew Rosenberg and Chris Sprouse's story in two months' time. Because even as Grifter trie to put things on pause…

We also get to see an old friend pop by two months early.

Hello Zealot… it's like she's never been away…

Batman: Urban Legends #4 is published by DC Comics today.