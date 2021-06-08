Spoilers: Zealot Returns Sooner Than Thought To Batman Urban Legends
It's Zealot time! The Batman anthology series Batman: Urban Legends has been telling stories of Grifter, the Jim Lee and Brandon Choi-created character from WildCATS, who was reintroduced to the DC Universe in the Batman comic book. DC Comics has teased a number of other WildStorm characters arriving in the DC Universe, but their August solicitations promised Zealot, taking over the Grifter feature in Batman: Urban Legends in August with issue 6. Being sent by the HALO Corporation, of which we have heard a little of late. With a mission to take out Maxwell Lord, but going up against someone who is a bit of a zealot herself on occasion, and has beheaded Maxwell Lord herself back in a prior continuity, Wonder Woman…
We wondered when reading Batman Urban Legends #1 that there was a possibility we might see Zealot, after the death of Mrs Freeze.
Could we have guessed right? It's even more likely today, as Batman: Urban Legends #4 sees Zealot no longer wait her turn for Matthew Rosenberg and Chris Sprouse's story in two months' time. Because even as Grifter trie to put things on pause…
We also get to see an old friend pop by two months early.
Hello Zealot… it's like she's never been away…
Batman: Urban Legends #4 is published by DC Comics today.
BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #4 CVR A JORGE MOLINA
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Molina
written by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND CAMRUS JOHNSON art by EDDY BARROWS, RYAN BENJAMIN, MARCUS TO, AND BELÉN ORTEGA The penultimate chapter of the Grifter story is here! Grifter's walking a deadly line between Lucius Fox and HALO'S plan…can he survive the endgame? Oh, and yeah, now Superman is after him! As old wounds threaten to sabotage Batman and Red Hood's investigation into the Cheerdrop drug turning Gotham City upside down, they run afoul of Gotham's coldest criminal, MR. FREEZE! And the force behind the Cheerdrops will be banking on the former Dynamic Duo's demise… TIM DRAKE has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is seeking a new purpose, but what he finds is a string of young adult kidnappings committed by someone known only as "the Chaos Monster." Will Tim be able to get to the root of the kidnappings, or will he fall prey to them? Critically acclaimed Future State Robin Eternal writer Meghan Fitzmartin returns to tell this Tim Drake story with rising star artist Belén Ortega. Acclaimed creator and actor Camrus Johnson writes an action-packed story featuring Luke Fox—the character he portrays on The CW's hit television series Batwoman! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 6/8/2021
BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #6 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nicola Scott
story by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MATTHEW ROSENBERG art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND CHRIS SPROUSE Red Hood: The epic Cheer story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood's alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he's sworn to protect? Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it! Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe! Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of…Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/10/2021