Call Of Duty: Mobile — Season 7: Eternal Ghost Announced

Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 7 — Eternal Ghost has been announced for July 31, as the content will defy the laws of physics.

Article Summary Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 7 — Eternal Ghost launches on July 31, adding new competitive Uplink mode.

New Collateral Ground War map introduced, featuring vehicular combat and a desert landscape with outbuildings.

Season 7 adds ISO SMG, Strafe Run Scorestreak, Serpentine Perk, and sports and summer-themed Weapon Blueprints.

Eternal Ghost Pass offers free and premium items, Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and additional CoD Points.

Activision revealed the latest addition to Call Of Duty: Mobile for the Modern Warfare III era, as Season 7: Eternal Ghost will be released next week. Players will encounter some unique content additions, such as the new highly competitive Uplink Multiplayer mode where a lot of physics get thrown out the window, as well as the new Collateral Ground War map that focuses on vehicular combat. You'll also see new weapon additions in the form of the ISO SMG, the Strafe Run Scoretreak, the Serpentine Perk, and more. Plus, new sports and summer-themed Weapon Blueprints and Operator Skins, and a Season Pass fort those who wish to pay for it. We have snippets of info from their latest blog for you below, as the season will officially launch on July 31 for iOS and Android.

Call Of Duty: Mobile — Season 7: Eternal Ghost

Defy the laws of physics in the highly competitive Uplink Multiplayer mode and engage in vehicular combat across the new Collateral Ground War map. Season 7 also introduces the ISO SMG, the Strafe Run Scoretreak, the Serpentine Perk, and more, including new sports and summer-themed Weapon Blueprints and Operator Skins. The Eternal Ghost Pass features free and premium items, including new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, and additional Call of Duty Points to spend on your next Premium Pass or Store purchase.

Sweat It Out in Uplink The fast-moving, competitive Uplink Multiplayer mode is headed to mobile! For both Uplink veterans and players who missed the mode's debut in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, this is your time to shine in the summer heat. In Uplink, a goal is positioned by each team's starting location, and it's your job to grab hold of the satellite drone and score it against the enemy team's goal to earn points. Score one point for throwing the ball into the enemy goal and two points for dunking it by jumping into the goal while holding the ball. You can't wield a weapon while holding the ball, so think fast when moving with it. Either smack enemies with it as a melee weapon or pass it to a teammate to regain your weapon; you might even throw it right into the enemy's hands, rendering them momentarily defenseless. To speed up the game and create new tactical opportunities, Uplink gives Operators the ability to wall run and boost jump. Use these moves to outmaneuver your opponents and set up sick plays. Sides change when a team scores five points, and the first team to score ten points wins. New Ground War Map: Collateral

Collateral makes its Ground War debut in Season 7! Whereas the Strike version from last season positioned Operators around a satellite crash in the village center, this larger version expands further out into the desert landscape, including the surrounding dunes, several outbuildings, and large holding tanks supporting the area's oil drilling operation. Collateral includes vehicles as well, giving you the ability to drive straight into the heart of the action. New Ground War Updates Begin your Ground War matches in the driver's seat. After the Season 7 update, players can choose to deploy in a vehicle right away rather than just selecting a spawn point. Use this advantage to push the objectives: when you capture a point now, Ground War rewards your team with three airdrops delivered around the captured objective. Dig in to ensure you're still there when they land

