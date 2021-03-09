Batman Urban Legends Has It's Major Ironic Fridging Moment (Spoilers)

Batman Urban Legends spoilers ahead… Gail Simone wrote the Women in Refrigerators list in 1999 listing examples of the superhero comic-book trope whereby female characters are affected by injury, raped, killed, or depowered, sometimes to stimulate "protective" traits, and often as a plot device intended to move a male character's story arc forward, and seeks to analyze why these plot devices are used disproportionately on female characters. It took the moment when Kyle Rayner found his girlfriend, dead, in a refrigerator, and the term "fridging" was born.

It is now a term that is used to refer to all types of fiction and pops up in all manner of media critique. And it inspired the novel The Refrigerator Monologues by Catherynne M. Valente, being turned into a TV series for Amazon, Deadtown, in which five women meet in the afterlife who discover their deaths were just to inspire their superhero boyfriends.

But it's not just the heroes that can be fridged. And in today's Batman Urban Legends #1, we see what may be another meta-commentary take on the whole thing.

Seeing a former story of Grifter and other Wildstorm characters fighting Mister Freeze and bunch of other goons trying to recapture a downed Soviet satellite.

A relationship that may be blossoming in the present day of Gotham, with Norah Fries, the wife of Mister Freeze, for decades his motivation to bring back from the dead. She was the fridge origin story. In most versions, Nora suffers from a terminal illness and is kept cryogenically frozen until a cure can be found, serving as Freeze's motivation for turning to a life of crime, to cure her illness by any means necessary.

In the events of "Year of the Villain," Lex Luthor gave Mr Freeze a vial that would cure and furthermore revive his frozen wife, and she took up the name Mrs Freeze. This also led to her betraying her husband, and starting out on her own. But at the conclusion of Batman: Urban Legends?

Has Mrs Freeze been fridged? Whose motivation will this inspire revenge from? Will Mr Freexe have something to say, even given the rest of their relationship? And who killer her anyway? Batman seems to suspect Grifter.

But he doesn't match the description.

Someone else pops up in Batman Urban Legends, in a separate story. But since Grifter is in the habit today of throwing out WildStorm and WildCATS names like it's going out of fashion, could DC Comics have another character in mind?

And if so will Zealot have to get a bit of a redesign? Batman Urban Legends #1 is published today.

