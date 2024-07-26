Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: editor, Rob Levin

Rob Levin Is The New Editor Of Batman At DC Comics

The new Batman editor and Group Editor of the Batman comic books at DC Comics is to be comics industry veteran Rob Levin.

Levin has a long history in the comics industry, with roles at Top Cow, Radical, Archaia, DC, Humanoids, and Valiant.

Rob Levin is married to fellow DC Comics Editor Andrea Shea, where they first met.

This appointment follows the departure of Ben Abernathy to Skybound Entertainment and Katie Kubert’s interim role.

According to DC Comics publisher Jim Lee, at an earlier panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the new Batman editor and Group Editor of the Batman comic books at DC Comics is to be comics industry veteran Rob Levin. Bleeding Cool named Rob Levin as a major contender for the role back in April.

Rob Levin was appointed Vice President – Editorial of Top Cow Productions in 2004 where he stayed for five years, working on the Wanted film adaptation, the Witchblade anime, The Darkness video game, as well as running early social media campaigns. MySpace was involved. He founded his Comic Book Consulting firm in 2006, and in 2009, he started work as a freelance editor at comic publishers Radical Publishing and Archaia, including the first comic book to appear on the Kindle. In 2010, he became Editor/Community Manager at Comic Book Resources – I had just left Lying In The Gutters at that point. He stayed there for over six years until, in 2016, he became a DC Comics Associate Editor. In 2019 he moved to Humanoids to be Executive Editor there. In 2021, he moved to Valiant Entertainment for a year and change before becoming an Associate Producer for DJ2 Entertainment, working on the DC Heroes United interactive narrative streaming show. He continued working as a consultant for AWA Studios, before consolidating that as part of Authentic Impostor Inc, working with AWA, DC Comics, DJ2 and more. And now, picked to be the new Batman Group Editor, working at DC Comics again. He knows what he is getting into, of course, he is married to fellow DC Comics Editor Andrea Shea, and it's where they first met.

Bleeding Cool first revealed that Ben Abernathy was quitting DC Comics as Batman Group Editor to take the Executive Editor job at Skybound Entertainment, publishing through Image Comics. Although DC Comics denied it was even happening for quite some time. DC Group Editor Katie Kubert agreed to share the job with her continuing Group Editor responsibilities, for an interim period, which went on a little longer than anticipated as DC Comics continued to look for a replacement.

But now it is decided, and Rob Levin is taking the chair. Or is he? After all, there is still the hotly debated topic of whether Batman sits or not… but his credit has appeared in this week's issues of Batman: The Brave And The Bold and Detective Comics…

