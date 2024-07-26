Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: magneto, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, x-men

Magneto, the Master of Magnetism Comes to Sideshow Collectibles

The legendary Leader of the Brotherhood of Evil comes to life with a new marvelous Magneto statue from Sideshow Collectibles

Article Summary Magneto, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961, is a powerful mutant with magnetic abilities.

Sideshow's new Magneto statue stands 25" tall, capturing the villain's iconic Marvel Comics look.

Available in standard and exclusive versions, featuring detailed craftsmanship and alternate head sculpt.

Priced at $745 with payment plans, the Premium Format statue is set to release in April 2025.

Magneto is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic villains, who first appeared in X-Men #1 back in 1961. He was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby; Magento was born Max Eisenhardt, later known as Erik Lehnsherr, and is a Holocaust survivor who believes that mutants must dominate humanity to avoid persecution. As the Master of Magnetism, Magneto possesses the ability to generate and control magnetic fields, making him one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel Universe.

Sideshow brings this Omega Level Mutant to life with a brand new Premium Format statue that stands 25" tall. Two versions will be offered: a standard and a Sideshow Exclusive, with the exclusive coming with an alternate unmasked Erik head sculpt. The entire statue is packed with detail, capturing an iconic Marvel Comics look as he levitates above a metal base. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow for a whopping $745, with payment plans being offered with an April 2025 release.

Magneto: Master of Magnetism Premium Format Figure

"Humanity's greatest adversary is ready to conquer the whole world! Measuring 25.25" tall, 19.7" wide, and 22" deep, the Magneto Premium Format Figure launches an all-out attack on anyone who would attempt to oppress mutantkind. As he levitates above the metal which he commands, Magneto's cape billows inside an invisible electromagnetic force field. His gloved hand reaches toward the future he seeks to create through total domination and obedience. You are left with only two choices: submit or evolve."

"Inspired by the character's appearance on the iconic cover of X-Men #1 (1991), this fully sculpted X-Men collectible brings the leader of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to life in stunning detail. Every aspect presents Erik Magnus Lehnsherr at his most unstoppable, from the red and purple suit with metallic accents to the helmet which blocks all psionic energy. Even the unyielding industrial metal base bends to the super villain's might and furious will."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!