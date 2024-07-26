Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 101xp, Schisma Games, The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian

The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian Announced

Will you make the right choices for your kingdom? Decide how will you lead and live you days in The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian

Article Summary Schisma Games and 101XP announce "The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian," a narrative RPG coming around 2025.

Play as Prince Jerian, navigating the challenges and duties of the Blessed Arknian Empire from childhood to emperor.

Make tough choices impacting the Empire's political and social balance, with every decision carrying weighty consequences.

Discover divine truths and shape the Empire's future while managing alliances, personal ambition, and inner conflict.

Indie game developer Schisma Games and Publisher 101XP announced their latest endeavor together with The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian. This is a brand new narrative RPG in which you take on the role of the title character and explore his life throughout the run of the Blessed Arknian Empire. You have power, but you're also bound by duty. Will you make the right choices from your place in the kingdom? Or will the ones you make come at a price? The game has no release date yet, but we're guessing we won't see it until 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer!

The Life and Suffering of Prince Jerian

You, Prince Jerian of House Tempest, must embark on a lifelong journey. It starts in your childhood, with blissful unawareness of your destiny, and continues into your maturity when you must become an emperor: a role you have been primed for since birth. As crown prince, you must not only understand your country and its culture, but also make difficult choices that affect the fragile balance of powers in the Empire, and within yourself. Will you uphold the age-old order, or create a new future? The choice is yours.

Affect the World Around You: As a future ruler, you must learn the current state of the Empire. The treasury is running dry as the estates rise one against another, fighting for their interests. The church withers and sows hatred among the people, noble houses aspire to keep the old traditions, and commoners demand equal rights with the nobility. Pay attention to these circumstances and decide the country's path while chasing your own goals.

Make Difficult Choices: The time will come, and the Emperor's scepter will lie in your hands, but you feel its weight even now. You have to act immediately: you are the only one able to change the course of history, to unite or shatter the country. Make difficult choices that affect the nation and you alike. Promises given to yourself might become your most unbearable burden. Every decision brings consequences, and your mistakes will be paid for by the entire Empire.

Carve Your Way: You were given power by birth, but the cost of such majesty is your own ambition. You are shackled not only by the outside world and its circumstances but also by your soul. Thinking of who you are, who you want to be, and who the Empire wants to see in you, such is your lot. Making a choice of your own requires a sacrifice. Following the political situation and your family's demands might drive you mad. Will you save yourself or allow your soul to shatter into pieces?

Navigate Political Intrigue: Be careful in choosing your allies: those who you keep close will shape your character and affect your decisions. Your family, your subjects, nobles and commoners alike, every single one wants your attention and patronage. Help one, and you will lose the support of another. Whether you succeed in maintaining the fragile balance of the Empire or let it all burn down in civil war will be decided by you.

Uncover Divine Truths: Not only are you the crown prince, but also the Primate, who connects the worlds of the living and the divine. You and your family of the Tempest are the keepers of the Pact, a "testament" between the Twins and those who live by their will. Can it be changed without dooming the world? You will find the answer yourself.

Write Your Own Tale: The power that you possess is not an end, but a means. You are destined to save the world entrusted to you by your ancestors and gods. What future awaits the New Empire, and who will benefit? Whose sufferings will end, and whose will begin? Only time will tell.

