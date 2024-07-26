Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Stealth He-Man Figure Revealed for Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull

Two worlds collide as new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe crossover figures have been revealed

Article Summary He-Man joins TMNT in Mattel's new Turtles of Grayskull crossover line with a fresh Stealth Armor design.

New figure comes with removable cloak, hood, turtle-themed armor, and classic Power Sword accessory.

Highly poseable with 16 joints, the figure stands 5.5 inches tall, honoring classic and modern design.

Priced at $19.99, Stealth He-Man releases September 2024; pre-orders are live on Fan Channel sites now.

He-Man is back as Mattel is returning collectors to the Masters of the Universe: Turtles of Grayskull crossover event. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in Eternia, and while the turtles are getting some Masters of the Universe upgrade, villains are getting the power of ooze. These crossover figures have been a treat for both fandoms, but He-Man sure got the short end of the stick with a hulked out oozed form. However, Masters of the Universe and TMNT fans can rejoice as this new figure keeps him off the ooze and gives him a new Stealth Armor design. He-Man will come with a cloak and hood that can be removable, along with attachable turtle themed armor and the Power Sword. Now, this is the He-Man that fans have been waiting to get for their TMNT Turtles of Grayskull team, and he is priced at $19.99 and set for a September 2024 release. Pre-orders are live on the Fan Channel sites right now, along with a Stealth Armor Leonardo releasing alongside him.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Turtles of Grayskull Stealth He-Man

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures from Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

