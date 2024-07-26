Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, teenage mutant ninja turtles

TMNT's April O'Neil Become the Sorceress of Eternia with Mattel

Two worlds collide as new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe crossover figures have been revealed

Article Summary April O'Neil transforms into the Sorceress in a new TMNT and Masters of the Universe crossover series by Mattel.

The Turtles of Grayskull line brings TMNT characters to Eternia with new mash-up designs for ultimate battles.

Sorceress April stands 5.5" tall, features attachable wings, a hammer, and 16 moveable joints for action play.

Pre-orders for Sorceress April are live at $19.99, with a release date set for September 2024.

After decades, two iconic toy lines have come together with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Masters of the Universe. A new crossover toy line titled Turtles of Grayskull has arrived and has been thriving with collectors. Both heroes and villains from both universes are teaming up for the ultimate battle, creating new mash-up designs that seem like a nerdy fever dream. We have seen most of the TMNT characters in Eternia with some new updates, with all four turtle brothers and Casey Jones taking on Shredder and Skeletor. Well, a new ally has arrived, as April O'Neil is getting a Sorceress upgrade! That is right; the magic of Grayskull has turned this news reporter into a powerful new ally. Standing 5.5" tall, April will come with attachable wings and a hammer to help her friends. This is truly a unique TMNT x MOTU crossover design, and she will be a fun new addition to the ongoing Masters of the Universe: Turtles of Grayskull collection. Pre-orders for Sorceress April are already live on Fan Channel sites for $19.99 with a September 2024 release.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Turtles of Grayskull April O'Neil

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures from Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!