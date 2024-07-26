Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Jedi Bob Takes Flight with New Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Set

Get ready to connect some bricks as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including Jedi Bob’s Starship from Star Wars

Article Summary Introducing Jedi Bob: A beloved character returns with the new LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy special.

Exciting new set: Jedi Bob's Starfighter with 303 pieces, featuring an opening cockpit and spring-loaded shooters.

Exclusive minifigures: Includes Jedi Bob, an Ackbar Trooper, and a Servo (SR-V0) LEGO droid figure.

Affordable fun: Priced at $39.99, this set releases in August 2024 and is perfect for Star Wars fans aged 8 and up.

LEGO has a new Star Wars animated special arriving next month with Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. One of the main characters is known as Jedi Bob, who has quite a unique history with LEGO and Star Wars collectors. In 2002, LEGO released their Set 7163 Republic Gunship, which featured an untitled Jedi minifigure, which fans took upon themselves to name as Jedi Bob. Years later, LEGO is bringing this mysterious Jedi into the fold for the Rebuild the Galaxy event. After 23 years, Jedi Bob is back and is even getting a brand new Star Wars set with Jedi Bob's Straighter. Coming at 303 pieces, this starship measures 10" long and will have an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, retractable landing gear, and a storage compartment. This set will also feature an Ackbar Trooper, a Servo (SR-V0) LEGO droid, and a Jedi Bob minifigure with a green lightsaber. This is a set Star Wars fans will not want to miss, and it is priced at only $39.99 with an August 2024 release.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Jedi Bob's Starfighter

"Introduce kids to the mystery character from a 2002 LEGO® Star Wars™ set who became a fan favorite with Jedi Bob's Starfighter (75388). A cool birthday gift idea for boys, girls and any fan aged 8 and up, this LEGO Star Wars buildable toy set features a starfighter with an opening cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters and retractable landing gear."

"Play out exciting adventures with 2 LEGO minifigures: Jedi Bob and an Ackbar Trooper, plus a Servo (SR-V0) LEGO droid figure, as seen in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special. Accessories such as Jedi Bob's lightsaber, which clips to the base of the brick-built starship toy, and a blue milk carton and banana element, which can both be stowed in the storage compartment, add to the fun."

