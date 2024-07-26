Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Amazon Fire SDCC, kyle higgins, massive-verse, no/one, sdcc

The Massive-Verse's No/One Gets a Movie Deal to Continue The Story

Kyle Higgins to co-write with Brian Buccellato, and direct a movie based on their Massive-Verse comic, No/One.

San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed the film will be called I Am No/One, a true-crime superhero documentary.

The movie will serve as the final chapter, continuing the story from the No/One comic and companion podcast.

Produced by Black Market Narrative and ZQ Entertainment, with a collection of comics and podcasts out in November.

Last week, I highlighted a panel at San Diego Comic-Con that ran earlier today., Enter The Massive-Verse that would feature a "massive announcement." The Massive-Verse is a fictional shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics. Including titles such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun, published in 2021 and retroactively established to have begun with C.O.W.L., first published in May 2014. And they are coming to San Diego Comic-Con. Kyle Higgins wrote "Our main panel, ENTER THE MASSIVE-VERSE, will take place on Friday at 11:45 AM in room 6A— if you're coming to the show, I highly recommend making it out to this one. It's a panel filled with surprises, including our biggest announcement yet for The Massive-Verse. Seriously. You really want to see this one in person. Oh, and we'll have something special for everyone in attendance :)" Kyle Higgins will also "be joining Bear McCreary for his panel on Saturday at 3pm in Room 6DE."

And then at the panel, we learned that the Massive-Verse series No/One and its companion audio drama podcast Who Is No/One which both just concluded their ten issue runs, are to be contained as a movie, I Am No/One. Described as a "feature-length true-crime superhero documentary, and part of the narrative rather than just adapting one, it is intended to be "the final chapter in this visionary multi-narrative experience." Kyle Higgins says "The film is both an adaptation and a continuation of the story. It's a true-crime superhero documentary." The story of a series of murders in Pittsburgh and the effect on the city, including the rise of a masked vigilante who could be anyone. But is, instead, No/One.

With producers Black Market Narrative and ZQ Entertainment. Original co-creators of the series Kyle Higgins and Brian Buccellato, will write the screenplay for the film with Higgins also directing the film. They will also be producers on the film, as well as, ZQ Entertainment's Ara Keshishian and Petr Jákl, and Steven Schneider, of Paranormal Activity, Insidious and Late Night with the Devil. A collection of the comics, and the podcasts, is intended for November. Here's a little look and reminder as to why this might be a natural for the big screen.

No/One Paperback – December 10, 2024

by Kyle Higgins), Brian Buccellato, Geraldo Borges

Last year, the Richard Roe murders shocked the city of Pittsburgh. In the months since, the killings have sparked a dangerous political movement, copycat killers, and a masked vigilante who's still determined to hold the powerful accountable. Not a symbol. Not a hero. They could be anyone. They're NO/ONE.

PLUS! The story continues in WHO IS NO/ONE, a free 10-episode companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That), PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.), and TODD STASHWICK (Star Trek: Picard)!

Collects NO/ONE #1-10

