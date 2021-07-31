Stan Sakai Covers Jean-Marc Lofficier's Starpuck – Hexagon in August

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And in August that means Starpuck and Strangers Origins: Starlock1. Flash Gordon artist Eduardo Garcia is drawing The Secret Origin Of Starpuck, with Gabriel Mayorga on Jaleb's Quest and The Dastardly Menace Of Doctor Morbyde, all written by Jean-Marc Lofficier and a cover by Stan Sakai. Take a look.

HEXAGON AUGUST 2021 NEW RELEASE: STARPUCK

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-075-9. US$9.95.

Three Stories:

THE SECRET ORIGINS OF STARPUCK (story: J.-M. Lofficier; art: Eduardo Garcia)

JALEB'S QUEST (story: J.-M. Lofficier; art: Gabriel Mayorga)

THE DASTARDLY MENACE OF DOCTOR.MORBYDE (story: J.-M. Lofficier; art: Gabriel Mayorga)

Meet Starpuck, the courageous canine member of the Galactic Guardians of the Towers, the same cosmic corps to which belong Starlock and Starcyb of Strangers fame. Learn of the secret origins of this dogged defender when he was only Inspector Pucktoon of the D.O.O.G. Patrol on the far off planet Bone Zone… See Starpuck team up with Jaleb the Telepath to defeat a monstrous space vampire, and with Marianne, the Guardian of the Republic's sidekick, to challenge the dastardly menace of Dr. Morbyde!

Three barking mad adventures of the pluckiest pooch of the galaxy illustrated by Gabriel Mayorga and Eduardo Garcia. COVER BY STAN SAKAI

HEXAGON RE-RELEASE: STRANGERS ORIGINS: STARLOCK (RERELEASE IN A NEW FORMAT)

NEW FORMAT: 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 260 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-934543-65-8. US$20.95.

Stories by Claude J. Legrand, Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasciobni, Mariano De La Torre; new cover by Manuel Martin Peniche. Foreword by Mike Baron.

Young Garlan from planet Styxane was chosen by the awesome cosmic entities known as the Towers to be one of their Guardians. But his conscience eventually led him to betray the Towers and he was imprisoned on Mars. He was inadvertently freed by astronaut Nick Thaler, who, back on Earth, began to transform back into the powerful entity…

A sci-fi classic by Legrand & Bernasconi which led directly into the award-winning Strangers.