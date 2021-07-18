Star Bloat in War of the Bounty Hunters Jabba the Hutt #1 [Preview]

War of the Bounty Hunters represents a major milestone for the Star Wars franchise, its first Marvel super-mega-crossover event. And as we know, you can't have a Marvel super-mega-crossover event without the bloat of multiple extraneous tie-ins. And who is more bloated than Jabba the Hutt? Hey, don't answer that. That's really insulting. We're just big-boned! Anyway, check out this preview of Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters Jabba the Hutt #1.
STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS JABBA THE HUTT #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Justina Ireland (A) Luca Pizarri, More (CA) Mahmud Asrar
JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS!
JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy-and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC? Justina Ireland and Luca Pizzari's hutt-sized spectacular is the first of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best Star Wars writers and illustrators in the galaxy.
Rated T
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAY210675 STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS JABBA THE HUTT #1, by (W) Justina Ireland (A) Luca Pizarri, More (CA) Mahmud Asrar, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
