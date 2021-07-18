Star Bloat in War of the Bounty Hunters Jabba the Hutt #1 [Preview]

War of the Bounty Hunters represents a major milestone for the Star Wars franchise, its first Marvel super-mega-crossover event. And as we know, you can't have a Marvel super-mega-crossover event without the bloat of multiple extraneous tie-ins. And who is more bloated than Jabba the Hutt? Hey, don't answer that. That's really insulting. We're just big-boned! Anyway, check out this preview of Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters Jabba the Hutt #1.

STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS JABBA THE HUTT #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210675

MAY210677 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS JABBA THE HUTT #1 CHANG VAR – $4.99

MAY210676 – STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS JABBA THE HUTT #1 HEADSHOT VAR – $4.99

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Luca Pizarri, More (CA) Mahmud Asrar

JABBA NEVER FORGIVES! JABBA NEVER FORGETS!

JABBA THE HUTT is one of the most powerful and ruthless gangsters in the galaxy-and BOBA FETT, his most trusted bounty hunter, has failed him. How will Jabba deal with betrayal? VIOLENTLY. And what does this have to do with a bounty hunter with ties to the HIGH REPUBLIC? Justina Ireland and Luca Pizzari's hutt-sized spectacular is the first of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best Star Wars writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

Rated T

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $4.99