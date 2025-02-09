Posted in: CBS, Comics, Current News, Movies, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Colm Meaney, dick tracy

Star Trek's Colm Meaney On Films Being "All F***ing Comic Books"

Star Trek's Colm Meaney on films these days being "all f-ing comic books... it’s a terrible comment on the culture"

Article Summary Colm Meaney criticizes modern films for relying heavily on comic book adaptations, calling it cultural decay.

Colm is celebrated for his role in Star Trek and is receiving the IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award soon.

Meaney believes classic directors like Scorsese wouldn't succeed in today's comic-driven cinema landscape.

Would Meaney turn down an Irish film adaptation of a comic? He’s already been in an American one.

Colm Meaney is best known at Bleeding Cool for playing Miles O'Brien in Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994 and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine from 1993 to 1999, though he lives greater in my mind for his roles in Alan Partridge Alpha Papa, The Commitments, The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill And Came Down A Mountain and Damned United. But he also played a cop in Dick Tracy, which might just be about to come back and bite him. Colm Meany will be receiving the IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award next week and has been talking to the media in advance. Such as the Irish Independent. Where he has been quoted, talking about Irish cinema, saying, "There's a wonderful wave of acting talent and some terrific cinematographers, but there's a danger of being, as I said, misled by the obvious, you know, Oscar publicity… I don't know how many features they're going to make this year, but I know I'm not inundated with offers to work here. As far as I'm aware, maybe there will be a dozen features made this year. It's not bad for a country this size, but it's not great either. You're seeing more and more interesting work done by the platforms," he continues. "But the great directors from the 70s, your Scorceses and your Hal Ashbys, those guys made great films, and they wouldn't be able to get a film made today. It's all f***ing comics, and that's really frustrating and really irritating, and it's a terrible comment, I think, on the culture."

Which, of course, can be whipped up into a headline. And I presume it is less likely that he is talking about Road To Perdition, A History Of Violence, Ghost World, American Splendor, Tamara Drewe, or the more recent Here, The Killer and Shortcomings. And more about, I don't know, Captain America: Brave New World, Black Adam, Ant-Man 3: Quantumania or the upcoming Avengers, Superman and Fantastic Four movies. The kind of film that Scorcese compares more to a theme park than a movie. And, indeed, that sometimes get turned into a roller coaster ride. I mean, fair enough.

But say, if there was an Irish movie adaptation of a comic such as Bog Bodies by Declan Shalvey and Gavin Fullerton, would Colm Meany turn it down, or indeed criticise it, just because it was based on a comic book? Probably not. But hey, Warren Beatty keeps doing what he has to do every year, to maintain the Dick Tracy movie rights. Maybe there's a chance for Colm Meaney to reprise his role as "Cop at Tess'"?

