Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way Won Graphic Novel Hugo Award
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way Won by Ryan North and Chris Fenoglio won this year's Hugo Award for Best Graphic Novel.
We mentioned Ryan North's new Marvel Comics series, Hulk Smash Everything, for December 2025. He's a busy boy, with Fantastic Four, One World Under Doom and the current Krypto series for DC Comics. But it looks like he may be in more demand as he also won this year's Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story or Comic last week, for Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way, drawn by Chris Fenoglio, coloured by Charlie Kirchoff, lettered by Jeff Eckleberry, edited by Heather Antos and published by IDW last October. And looking at the preview below will give you an inkling into the complexity of this thing. Ryan North has form in this area of course, with the choose-your-own-adventure multiple pathway Shakespeare adaptations To Be Or Not To Be, Romeo And/Or Juliet and Squirrel Girl.
Star Trek: Lower Decks―Warp Your Own Way
by Ryan North, Chris Fenoglio
Warp into the action with Star Trek's first-ever interactive original graphic novel! Mariner just wants to have a normal day, but no matter what side of the bed she wakes up on, the world is ending. Literally. If she has coffee, Borg attack! If she has raktajino, cue the Romulan boarding party! And in each scenario, Mariner and her friends end up dead, sometimes the ship is destroyed—and the day starts all over again. But by exploring the different paths, you, the reader, can discover things that Mariner can't. There are inconsistencies that don't make sense—putting aside the fact that Mariner's choice of drink each morning shouldn't affect which alien races attack the ship, other facts of her world seem to change too. Something is definitely off. It's up to you to discover!
The Hugo Award recognises science fiction or fantasy works and achievements of the previous year, given at the Worldcon each year and chosen by its members, running since 1953. And the Lower Decks TV series also got a Hugo as well, something no Star Trek entry has received in decades. Here's the list of winners:
2025 Astounding, Lodestar, and Hugo Award Winners
- Astounding Award
Moniquill Blackgoose
- 2025 Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book
Sheine Lende, by Darcie Little Badger
- Best Poem
"A War of Words," by Marie Brennan
- Best Fan Artist
Sara Felix
- Best Fan Writer
Abigail Nussbaum
- Best Fancast
Eight Days of Diana Wynne Jones, presented by Emily Tesh and Rebecca Fraimow
- Best Fanzine
Black Nerd Problems, editors William Evans and Omar Holmon
- Best Semiprozine
Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing editor Monte Lin; poetry editor Betsy Aoki, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky
- Best Professional Artist
Alyssa Winans
- Best Editor, Long Form
Diana M. Pho
- Best Editor, Short Form
Neil Clarke
- Best Game or Interactive Work
Caves of Qud, Freehold Games
- Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form
Star Trek: Lower Decks: "The New Next Generation," created and written by Mike McMahan, directed by Megan Lloyd
- Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form
Dune: Part Two, screenplay by Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, directed by Denis Villeneuve
- Best Related Work
Speculative Whiteness: Science Fiction and the Alt-Right, by Jordan S. Carroll
- Best Graphic Story or Comic
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way, written by Ryan North, art by Chris Fenoglio
- Best Series
Between Earth and Sky, by Rebecca Roanhorse
- Best Short Story
"Stitched to Skin Like Family Is," by Nghi Vo
- Best Novelette
"The Four Sisters Overlooking the Sea," by Naomi Kritzer
- Best Novella
The Tusks of Extinction, by Ray Nayler
- Best Novel
The Tainted Cup, by Robert Jackson Bennett