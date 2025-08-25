Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Hugo Award, ryan north

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way Won Graphic Novel Hugo Award

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way Won by Ryan North and Chris Fenoglio won this year's Hugo Award for Best Graphic Novel.

Article Summary Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way wins the Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story or Comic in 2025

Written by Ryan North and illustrated by Chris Fenoglio, this interactive comic puts you in control

The Lower Decks TV episode “The New Next Generation” also won a Hugo Award for Best Short Drama

Explore all the major winners from the 2025 Hugo, Astounding, and Lodestar Awards, including best novel

We mentioned Ryan North's new Marvel Comics series, Hulk Smash Everything, for December 2025. He's a busy boy, with Fantastic Four, One World Under Doom and the current Krypto series for DC Comics. But it looks like he may be in more demand as he also won this year's Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story or Comic last week, for Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way, drawn by Chris Fenoglio, coloured by Charlie Kirchoff, lettered by Jeff Eckleberry, edited by Heather Antos and published by IDW last October. And looking at the preview below will give you an inkling into the complexity of this thing. Ryan North has form in this area of course, with the choose-your-own-adventure multiple pathway Shakespeare adaptations To Be Or Not To Be, Romeo And/Or Juliet and Squirrel Girl.

Star Trek: Lower Decks―Warp Your Own Way

by Ryan North, Chris Fenoglio

Warp into the action with Star Trek's first-ever interactive original graphic novel! Mariner just wants to have a normal day, but no matter what side of the bed she wakes up on, the world is ending. Literally. If she has coffee, Borg attack! If she has raktajino, cue the Romulan boarding party! And in each scenario, Mariner and her friends end up dead, sometimes the ship is destroyed—and the day starts all over again. But by exploring the different paths, you, the reader, can discover things that Mariner can't. There are inconsistencies that don't make sense—putting aside the fact that Mariner's choice of drink each morning shouldn't affect which alien races attack the ship, other facts of her world seem to change too. Something is definitely off. It's up to you to discover!

The Hugo Award recognises science fiction or fantasy works and achievements of the previous year, given at the Worldcon each year and chosen by its members, running since 1953. And the Lower Decks TV series also got a Hugo as well, something no Star Trek entry has received in decades. Here's the list of winners:

2025 Astounding, Lodestar, and Hugo Award Winners Astounding Award

Moniquill Blackgoose

Moniquill Blackgoose 2025 Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book

Sheine Lende , by Darcie Little Badger

, by Darcie Little Badger Best Poem

"A War of Words," by Marie Brennan

"A War of Words," by Marie Brennan Best Fan Artist

Sara Felix

Sara Felix Best Fan Writer

Abigail Nussbaum

Abigail Nussbaum Best Fancast

Eight Days of Diana Wynne Jones , presented by Emily Tesh and Rebecca Fraimow

, presented by Emily Tesh and Rebecca Fraimow Best Fanzine

Black Nerd Problems , editors William Evans and Omar Holmon

, editors William Evans and Omar Holmon Best Semiprozine

Uncanny Magazine , publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing editor Monte Lin; poetry editor Betsy Aoki, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing editor Monte Lin; poetry editor Betsy Aoki, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky Best Professional Artist

Alyssa Winans

Alyssa Winans Best Editor, Long Form

Diana M. Pho

Diana M. Pho Best Editor, Short Form

Neil Clarke

Neil Clarke Best Game or Interactive Work

Caves of Qud , Freehold Games

, Freehold Games Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

Star Trek: Lower Decks : "The New Next Generation," created and written by Mike McMahan, directed by Megan Lloyd

: "The New Next Generation," created and written by Mike McMahan, directed by Megan Lloyd Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Dune: Part Two , screenplay by Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, directed by Denis Villeneuve

, screenplay by Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, directed by Denis Villeneuve Best Related Work

Speculative Whiteness: Science Fiction and the Alt-Right , by Jordan S. Carroll

, by Jordan S. Carroll Best Graphic Story or Comic

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way , written by Ryan North, art by Chris Fenoglio

, written by Ryan North, art by Chris Fenoglio Best Series

Between Earth and Sky , by Rebecca Roanhorse

, by Rebecca Roanhorse Best Short Story

"Stitched to Skin Like Family Is," by Nghi Vo

"Stitched to Skin Like Family Is," by Nghi Vo Best Novelette

"The Four Sisters Overlooking the Sea," by Naomi Kritzer

"The Four Sisters Overlooking the Sea," by Naomi Kritzer Best Novella

The Tusks of Extinction , by Ray Nayler

, by Ray Nayler Best Novel

The Tainted Cup , by Robert Jackson Bennett

