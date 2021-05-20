Star Trek: The Mirror War- IDW Announces Year-Long Comic Book Event

IDW has announced that Star Trek: The Next Generation is back with an epic new event that will span the next year in comics in Star Trek: The Mirror War. Fittingly debuting on "Star Trek Day" on September 8, this new event series will have fans "witness what the galaxy could be like at the mercy of a Captain Picard whose greatness is measured in cunning and cruelty."

Here's how IDW is describing the year-long event that will begin in September with a special #0 issue:

Celebrated Star TrekTM comic writers Scott and David Tipton delve deep into the lore of the Mirror Universe, a perennial favorite concept amongst fans, in August's Star Trek: The Mirror War #0, illustrated by Carlos Nieto. This zero issue features a new story of "Mirror Picard" as he's summoned to Earth to face the wrath of his emperor, deftly weaving threads from past Mirror Universe tales in a way entertaining to newcomers and the initiated alike. Following September's #0 launch, the series will continue to build year-long tension with issues #1-8 and four interspersed tie-in specials, each highlighting a different member of the Next Generation cast. The first spin-off one-shot, slated for December, will focus on Data. Once complete, the 13-part saga will chart Mirror Picard's path of conquest across all of the Mirror Universe, stoking the wrath of the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance along the way.

Star Trek: The Mirror War co-writer Scott Tipton describes what they have in store for readers:

"We're absolutely thrilled to return to the Mirror Universe. What's in store for our Mirror Jean-Luc Picard and his Enterprise crew? New faces, new places, and old grudges. Picard's ambitions are grander than ever, and nothing short of the throne itself will satisfy him!"

Co-writer David Tipton continues further:

"In The Mirror War, we'll be seeing what happens when Picard gets hold of information that can change the fortunes of the debilitated Terran Empire. The Enterprise crew will find themselves in positions of potential power and wealth like never before."

If you're a Star Trek fan (especially TNG), this sounds like a must-read event. Issue #0 will be in comic shops on September 8 and will feature multiple cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy, including Cover A by series artist Carlos Nieto, Cover B by Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe, and a Retailer Incentive edition by Bex Glendining.