Star Wars #25 Preview: Four Previews for the Price of One

See one page from each of the four stories in Star Wars #25, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.
Star Wars #25
by Charles Soule & Giuseppe Camuncoli, cover by Carlo Pagulayan
A Celebration across the Galaxy for STAR WARS' 25th issue! With stories set from the Prequel to the Sequel eras, experience new tales of OBI-WAN & ANAKIN, DARTH VADER, POE DAMERON and KYLO REN. Join Charles Soule, along with his previous artistic collaborators, for this era-spanning celebration!
Variants:
75960609600802541 – STAR WARS 25 JJ KIRBY PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802516 – STAR WARS 25 MCNIVEN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802521 – STAR WARS 25 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802531 – STAR WARS 25 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802551 – STAR WARS 25 ROSANAS VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802561 – STAR WARS 25 SLINEY VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802571 – STAR WARS 25 NOTO VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802581 – STAR WARS 25 MALEEV VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609600802591 – STAR WARS 25 CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $3.99 US
