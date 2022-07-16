Star Wars #25 Preview: Four Previews for the Price of One

See one page from each of the four stories in Star Wars #25, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #25

by Charles Soule & Giuseppe Camuncoli, cover by Carlo Pagulayan

A Celebration across the Galaxy for STAR WARS' 25th issue! With stories set from the Prequel to the Sequel eras, experience new tales of OBI-WAN & ANAKIN, DARTH VADER, POE DAMERON and KYLO REN. Join Charles Soule, along with his previous artistic collaborators, for this era-spanning celebration!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600802541 – STAR WARS 25 JJ KIRBY PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802516 – STAR WARS 25 MCNIVEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802521 – STAR WARS 25 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802531 – STAR WARS 25 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802551 – STAR WARS 25 ROSANAS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802561 – STAR WARS 25 SLINEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802571 – STAR WARS 25 NOTO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802581 – STAR WARS 25 MALEEV VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802591 – STAR WARS 25 CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $3.99 US

