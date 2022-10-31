Star Wars #29 Preview: It Belongs in a Museum

The gang lets an imperial museum curator win the auction for a ship they really wanted in this preview of Star Wars #29.

Star Wars #29

by Charles Soule & Ramon Rosanas, cover by E.M. Gist

The REBEL ALLIANCE is in crisis! With their supply lines in jeopardy due to unfulfilled promises from CRIMSON DAWN, GENERAL LEIA ORGANA knows it is just a matter of time before the Rebels run out of crucial supplies. Fortunately, AMILYN HOLDO has a solution…a hunt for a vast hoard of fuel thought lost for centuries. It's time…for a treasure hunt!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802911

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600802921 – STAR WARS 29 CLARKE REVELATIONS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802931 – STAR WARS 29 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

