Star Wars #30 Preview: Trapped in No-Space

Star Wars #30

by Charles Soule & Andres Genolet, cover by Stephen Segovia

MAROONED! Some of the Rebel Alliance's best and brightest have gotten lost in an unknown region of space while hunting for a lost treasure. How will LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and AMILYN HOLDO ever survive the horrors…of NO-SPACE?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609600803011

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600803021 – STAR WARS 30 WIJNGAARD ATTACK OF THE CLONES 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803031 – STAR WARS 30 HANS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803041 – STAR WARS 30 GENOLET DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803051 – STAR WARS 30 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

