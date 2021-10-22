Star Wars Bake Off + Lone Goat & Kid in IDW Full January 2022 Solicits

IDW solicits time! Lone Wolf And Cub is one of the most famous manga of all time. And now, as Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo is about to be launched as a new Netflix series Samurai Rabbit, a new comic series by creator Stan Sakai aims to take on the legend, with Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat And Kid… while Star Wars: High Republic gets a Bake-Off special.

USAGI YOJIMBO LONE GOAT & KID #1

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210415

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) David Petersen

Presented in all-new color, the next series of classic Usagi reprints focuses on a series of important short stories from the early days of the ronin rabbit's adventures! In this first issue, "Frost and Fire", Usagi is tasked with retrieving a slain samurai's swords-if he can solve an impossible moral quandary first!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV GALACTIC BAKE OFF CVR A LOO

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210420

(W) Daniel Jose Older, Vita Ayala (A) Toni Bruno, Jo Cheol-Hong (CA) Jason Loo

Torban "Buckets of Blood" Buck and Kantam Sy face off in a brutal, intense, ruthless… bake-off!

Lightsabers and Jedi robes are put aside in favor of whisks and aprons as the two competitors bake Master Yoda's special pastry recipe. But the recipe requires one extra special ingredient: a story! "Buckets of Blood" and Kantam recount the tale of an epic battle as they whisk away, both hoping to win the prize of Padawan approval.

Daniel José Older and Vita Ayala team up in this heart-warming one-shot. Plus, bake Master Yoda's pastries yourself, with the recipe included in the back!

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 5.99

VOICE OF THE FIRE 25TH ANNIV ED SC NOVEL (MR)

IDW – TOP SHELF

NOV210422

(W) Alan Moore (A) Jose Villarrubia (CA) Chip Kidd

Discover the astonishing first prose novel from the legendary author of Watchmen and From Hell-an epic yet intimate portrait of a single English town across the whole span of human history. The precursor to Jerusalem. In a story full of lust, madness, and ecstasy, we meet twelve distinctive characters that lived in the same region of central England over the span of six thousand years. Their narratives are woven together in patterns of recurring events, strange traditions, and uncanny visions. First, a cave-boy loses his mother,

falls in love, and learns a deadly lesson. He is followed by an extraordinary cast of characters: a murderess who impersonates her victim, a fisherman who believes he has become a different species, a Roman emissary who realizes the bitter truth about the Empire, a crippled nun who is healed miraculously by a disturbing apparition, an old crusader whose faith is destroyed by witnessing the ultimate relic, two witches, lovers, who burn at the stake. Each interconnected tale traces a path in a journey of discovery of the secrets of the land.

Throughout, the image of the fire resonates between the tales, while Moore finds a different voice for each character-though most are inherently duplicitous in some manner, leading to a further commentary on the disparity between myth and reality, and which is more likely to endure over time.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CANTO III LIONHEARTED #6 (OF 6) CVR A ZUCKER

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210423

NOV210424 – CANTO III LIONHEARTED #6 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV STAEHLE (

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker

Fan-favorite CANTO continues! Canto and his allies stand ready for the first battle of the war to come against the Shrouded Man's forces! The Clockwork Knight must put his trust in his friends-and his former foes-to come through and rise up in the name of freedom! It's the epic conclusion to Canto's latest adventure and sets up Canto IV, the final chapter of Canto's journey!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #4 (OF 5) CVR A DUNBAR

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210425

NOV210426 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #4 (OF 5) CVR B DAVENPORT – 3.99

NOV210427 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Jim Zub (A) Eduardo Mello (CA) Max Dunbar

The prelude to Baldur's Gate III and newest adventure in Jim Zub's acclaimed D&D saga continues! Catch up with the missing Baldur's Gate heroes as an already chilly reunion takes a gruesome turn! With disaster looming, does our merry band have what it takes to save the city and themselves?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #290 CVR A WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210428

NOV210429 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #290 CVR B HEATHER VAUGHAN – 3.99

NOV210430 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #290 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROYLE (N

(W) Larry Hama (A) Heather Vaughan (CA) Freddie Williams II

They are an Eastern Bloc legend. They've gone toe-to-toe with G.I. JOE and Cobra more than once. They've even stood side-by-side with their American counterparts on occasion. They bring serious heat to the Cold War… in more ways than one. They've celebrated victories and they've suffered losses, but somehow have remained intact. But wait-HOW, after said losses, have they remained intact? This month, Living Legend Larry Hama and upcoming superstar artist Heather Vaughan are going to open the top-secret dossier, remove those pesky redactions, and fill everyone in on long-awaited answers in…

SPOTLIGHT: OKTOBER GUARD!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #9 (OF 10) CVR A ABIGAIL HARDING

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210431

NOV210432 – SLEEPING BEAUTIES #9 (OF 10) CVR B WOODALL – 3.99

NOV210433 – SLEEPING BEAUTIES #9 (OF 10) 10 COPY INCV HEIDERSDORF

(W) Rio Youers (A) Alison Sampson (CA) Abigail Jill Harding

Based on the horror novel by Stephen King and Owen King and adapted by Rio Youers (The Forgotten Girl) and Alison Sampson (Hit Girl, Winnebago Graveyard)!

Things come to a head in Sleeping Beauties #9 as an army marches toward the prison. Willy, Clint, and Rand stand their ground against the encroaching forces trying to find a way in.

In a prison turned war zone, rife with bullets, blood, bazookas, and strife, characters on both sides fight tooth and nail to accomplish their goals. Will Maynard and Lowell get to Kitty? Will Rand, Clint, and Willy keep out the trespassers?

And Jeanette…will she ever wake from her enchanted slumber?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC SEASON 10 TP VOL 03

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210434

(W) Celeste Bronfman, Jeremy Whitley, Thomas F. Zahler, Katie Cook (A) Tony Kuusisto, Katie Cook, Akeem S Roberts, Robin Easter, Andy Price, Brenda Hickey (CA) JustaSuta

Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Applejack, and Fluttershy must rely on each other like never before, as Season 10 reaches its grand finale! Over ten exciting years of pony adventures culminates here!

New Elements have been discovered in the lands beyond Equestria and a new group of villains has emerged. The Knights of Harmony have come to take the originals from Twilight and the gang, and it will take all their friends, old and new, to win the climactic showdown!

But first, a mysterious painting brings up memories of the past, forcing Celestia and Luna to

confront their fears. And, meanwhile, Marble Pie is headed off to college, and only Pinkie Pie

can plan a suitably super party. But she's having trouble feeling happy with her sister heading so far away. Will she be up to the task? Collects My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #98-102.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 17.99

MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #4 CVR A CACCIATORE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210435

NOV210436 – MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #4 CVR B GARBOWSKA – 3.99

NOV210437 – MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHITTEN (NE

(W) Casey Gilly (A / CA) Michela Cacciatore

The original ponies are here! North Star, Lickety-Split, Minty, Rosedust, Lofty, and more team up with Starlight Glimmer, Twilight Sparkle, and the rest of the gang to get to the bottom of the strange, havoc-wreaking Smooze.

The plan of witches Grackle and Dyre is heating up! Can the combined forces of our favorite ponies stop them?!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #2 (OF 4) CVR A FONSECA

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210438

NOV210439 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #2 (OF 4) CVR B GIGI DUTREI – 3.99

NOV210440 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY A B

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Mauro Fonseca

The ROAD TO #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-long-adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.Surge and Kit are put to the test! Dr. Starline is almost ready to launch his grand plan, but first he must ensure his creations can perform under pressure. But more powerful doesn't always mean better… can Surge and Kit live up to the heroes that inspired their creation?

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 10 TEST RUN

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210441

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Adam Bryce Thomas, Bracardi Curry (CA) Tracy Yardley

When Dr. Eggman unleashes his latest attack, Sonic and Tails will have to rely on their friends to help them foil his newest dastardly plan!

There's a new kid on the block! And a new… tower? While Tangle tries to initiate the new recruit, Belle, into the Restoration, Sonic, Tails, and Amy investigate a mysterious structure that has popped up. Turns out, it's a maze of twisting corridors and crazy challenges! Can they pass this test with flying colors?

Fan-favorite writer/artist Evan Stanley continues her epic Sonic run in this adventure also

featuring artists Adam Bryce Thomas and Bracardi Curry. Collects IDW's Sonic the

Hedgehog issues #37-40.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 15.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2021) #14 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210442

NOV210443 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2021) #14 CVR B BROKENSHIRE – 3.99

NOV210444 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2021) #14 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVIL

(W) George Mann, Justina Ireland (A) Butch K. Mapa, Nick Brokenshire (CA) Francesco Francavilla

First, from author George Mann (Doctor Who): after stopping to repair the Millennium Falcon, Rey, Chewie, Finn, and BB-8 must escape a bounty hunter set on turning them over to the First Order!

Then, an exciting Nihil story from High Republic author Justina Ireland!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #12 CVR A TOLIBAO

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210445

NOV210446 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #12 CVR B 10 COPY INCV KA

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

The Padawans and their masters rush to Corellia where Nihil inductee Krix Kamarat has been planning his next attack. Lula struggles with her new responsibility while Zeen struggles with Krix's quick descent into evil; both girls worry for the other but are distracted when they're split up and hear a mysterious distress signal…

New York Times bestselling writer Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot) and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #125 CVR A SOPHIE CAMPBELL

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210447

NOV210448 – TMNT ONGOING #125 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

NOV210449 – TMNT ONGOING #125 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SANTOLOUCO

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Pablo Tunica (CA) Sophie Campbell

The Turles come face-to-face with a territorial group – the Punk Frogs! Will Mutant Town crumbke when the two sides collide? Meanwhile, a new villain emerges AND the return of the Triceratons! A new era of TMNT starts here!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #3 (OF 8) CVR A WOODWARD

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210450

NOV210451 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #3 (OF 8) CVR B MADRIAGA – 3.99

NOV210452 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #3 (OF 8) CVR C 15 COPY INCV ALVARADO (

(W) David Tipton, Scott Tipton (A) Gavin Smith (CA) J. K. Woodward

Enter the mirror universe of The Next Generation! The Mirror War continues here!

New problems arise as Picard and crew head towards Faundori. With no changes to their course, they are likely to be found by any number of Klingons or Cardassians-including Worf! With plans in place to destroy a Cardassian listening post, the crew of the Enterprise embarks on a dangerous mission…

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK THE NEXT GENERATION BEST OF CAPTAIN PICARD

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210453

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Louis De Martinis

Revisit some of the best adventures of Captain Picard in this extra-long collection! Featuring stories from across multiple Star Trek comic publishers, this issue is perfect for any fan wanting to learn more about the celebrated Starfleet officer.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 6.99

STAR TREK CLASSICS MIRROR UNIVERSE SAGA TP

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210454

(W) Mike W. Barr (A) Tom Sutton, Ricardo Villagran (CA) J. K. Woodward

Picking up where Star Trek III: The Search for Spock left off, Admiral Kirk and the crew of the

U.S.S. Enterprise face off with evil versions of themselves in the fan-favorite Mirror Universe!

Admiral Kirk and his crew must battle against a very familiar foe, as forces from the Empire

have crossed an interdimensional breach to wreak havoc in Federation space. While deception and desperation unfold as the Empire tries to conquer another universe, it will take all the experience of Kirk, Spock, and the crew of the Enterprise to fend off the coming invasion and save the Federation!

Originally published by DC Comics in Star Trek issues #9-16 from December 1984 to July

1985, this collection presents the fan-favorite Mirror Universe story for the first time in

almost 30 years!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 24.99

TRANSFORMERS #39 CVR A MILNE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210455

NOV210456 – TRANSFORMERS #39 CVR B SIMEONE – 3.99

NOV210457 – TRANSFORMERS #39 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHEPHERD

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Alex Milne

The rescue continues! Chromia has led a team deep into Decepticon controlled Iacon to rescue a captive Autobot, but how will they get out and back to Crystal City? Meanwhile, Cyclonus's reunion with Provoke takes a new turn as a long-held secret is revealed!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #12 CVR A YURCABA

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210458

NOV210459 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #12 CVR B MURPHY – 3.99

NOV210460 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV JAMEL JONES (

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Josh Burcham (CA) John Yurcaba

"Maximals Strike Back," Part Three! Comes to a stunning conclusion as we see the Maximals and Predacons battle come to a head! Will Megatron get his way? Will Optimus be able to fight back the might of the Predacon forces?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF OPTIMUS PRIME

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210461

(W) Brian Ruckley, Flint Dille, Chris Metzen, James Roberts, Bob Budanisky (A) Don Perlin, Alex Milne, Livio Ramondelli, Kei Zama, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) James Biggie

Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, hero of the cosmos, protector of all life stands tall in the minds of fans around the world! Collected for the first time in this oversized edition are some of Optimus Prime's finest moments from his most beloved creators-from video game battles to the death to claiming the matrix to some of his most climatic heroic stands!

Best of Optimus Prime collects The Transformers (1984) #24 "Afterdeath", The Transformers (2009) #23 "Chaos Theory, Part 2", Transformers Autocracy #9 "Transformation", Optimus Prime #25, and Transformers (2019) #6 "Orion Pax: Free Fall". With a new cover by master artist James Biggie!

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS WRECKERS TREAD & CIRCUITS #4 (OF 4) CVR A LAWRE

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210462

NOV210463 – TRANSFORMERS WRECKERS TREAD & CIRCUITS #4 (OF 4) CVR B BURCH – 3.99

NOV210464 – TRANSFORMERS WRECKERS TREAD & CIRCUITS #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 CO

(W) David Mariotte (A / CA) Jack Lawrence

The Speedia 500 is over, so now Velocitron's attention turns to the swearing in of the new Senate-led by the race's winner! This is the Wreckers' last chance to put an end to Mayhem's rampage! But will they wreck and rule or be wrecked themselves?!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO #25 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV210465

NOV210466 – USAGI YOJIMBO #25 CVR B 10 COPY INCV LESNIEWSKI

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi and Yukichi have left the Northern Province where Usagi is wanted as a Lord Mifune loyalist. They come upon a group traveling to the local temples. The pilgrims had been set upon and left for dead by a band of cut-throat ronin with no regard for the law. Usagi and Yukichi go after them, but they are headed back to the province from which they had just escaped…

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99