Star Wars Bounty Hunters #18 Preview: Super-Mega-Crossover Aftermath

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #18 WOBH

SEP211024

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE GALAXY'S GREATEST!

• In the wake of the shocking events of WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS, the underworld has become more dangerous than ever.

• T'ONGA has assembled the greatest team of bounty hunters in the galaxy- including BOSSK, ZUCKUS and TASU LEECH for a special mission!

• Can she keep them from killing each other long enough to become a real team while she grieves the loss of an old friend?

RATED T

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

