Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25 Preview: Knights of Ren

The Bounty Hunters battle the Knights of Ren in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #25

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

BOUNTY HUNTERS VS. THE KNIGHTS OF REN! Dengar is leading T'onga's bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn's stronghold – and he's also leading them into a trap! Meanwhile, Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader's secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602202521 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 25 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602202531 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 25 LASHLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

