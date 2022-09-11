Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 Preview: Disco Fever

T'onga and crew head out for a night of dancing in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27… what could possibly go wrong? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

A DEADLY MISSION ON THE EDGE OF A BLACK HOLE! Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes But is Tasu Leech ready to take on…the Kanjiklub? And Valance makes a decision that will change everything…

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202711

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602202721 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 27 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602202731 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 27 LASHLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.