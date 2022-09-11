Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 Preview: Disco Fever

T'onga and crew head out for a night of dancing in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27… what could possibly go wrong? Check out the preview below.
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27
by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
A DEADLY MISSION ON THE EDGE OF A BLACK HOLE! Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes But is Tasu Leech ready to take on…the Kanjiklub? And Valance makes a decision that will change everything…
Marvel | Licensed Publishing
6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton
On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202711
| Rated T
$3.99
Variants:
75960609602202721 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 27 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609602202731 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 27 LASHLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US
