Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3 Preview: Personality Conflict The crew of the Edgehawk has escaped Darth Vader, but can they escape their own interpersonal tensions in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3.

This week, Bleeding Cool is taking a look at the upcoming Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3 from Marvel Comics. The crew of the Edgehawk has escaped Darth Vader, but can they escape their own interpersonal tensions?

The preview for Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3 shows that interpersonal tensions are rising between the crew of the Edgehawk. The issue features the appearance of Darth Vader's Inferno Squad and the mysterious assassin droid IG-88. This issue will be full of action and adventure, and includes characters from the hit video game, Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Be sure to check out the preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #3

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

DARTH VADER'S INFERNO SQUAD STRIKES! • The DARK LORD has ordered one of the EMPIRE'S deadliest commando units to take out VALANCE, BOSSK, 4-LOM and ZUCKUSS! • Meanwhile, assassin droid IG-88 has his sights on another high-value target. But who is he after and who hired him? • Featuring fan favorites from the hit video game, STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609602203311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602203321 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 33 CHRIS SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY V ARIANT – $3.99 US

