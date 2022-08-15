Star Wars CGC Bundle Of Four Issues Up for Auction Today

Star Wars fans not only like to buy things, but we also love to figure out how to display them. How a collector displays their collection is almost more important than the items themselves. It is a pride thing, and comics are among the hardest to figure out. There is not a real easy way to do it unless you are talking CGC books, which in their hard cases really pop when shown off. Star Wars CGC books from the original Marvel run in the 70's never look better than in graded condition, and I personally know many a Star Wars collectors who are trying for the whole run graded. That makes a bundle like this, at Heritage Auctions and containing issues 15, 16, 35, and 39 in various grades very enticing to bid on, especially when it is at the low price of $82 as of this writing.

Star Wars Bundles Are Always Fun Buys

"Star Wars CGC-Graded Group of 4 (Marvel, 1978-80). Includes #15 (intro of Valance – NM+ 9.6), 16 (VF+ 8.5), 35 (VF+ 8.5), and 39 (The Empire Strikes Back part 1 – NM 9.4). carmine Infantino, Al Williamson, and Walt Simonson art. Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for #15 and 39 = $42; approximate value for rest of group = $25." The Empire Strikes back issues are awesome, but that chessboard cover is one of the best of the whole Marvel Comics run. I think I own three different shirts with this image on it.

As always, these bundles are some of the best deals on Heritage whenever they do them. Graded or not, Star Wars collectors are going to regret not buying this lot. Go here and take a look at more info, and place a bid on the lot. While you are there, go ahead and take a look at all of the other books taking bids today, there is some really great stuff for collectors of any budget this time.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.