Star Wars: Crimson Reign #3 Preview: All That for a Space Bong?

Qi'ra interrupts some Storm Troopers raiding a space head shop in this preview of Star Wars: Crimson Reign #3. Why is the Emporer such a square, man?! Take a hit and check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #3

by Charles Soule & Steven Cummings, cover by Leinil Yu

ODYSSEY OF THE ARCHIVIST! LADY QI'RA'S ultimate plan to reshape the galaxy continues as we focus on one of her most key operatives – the mysterious SAVA MADELIN SUN, former expert in the DARK SIDE OF THE FORCE, now known only as THE ARCHIVIST. Qi'ra has given this woman a crucial task and put all the resources of CRIMSON DAWN at her disposal. The Archivist's search will find answers to mysteries at the very heart of the EMPIRE'S formation… …and the ultimate fall of THE JEDI ORDER.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.49"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620229400311

| Rated T

$3.99

