Star Wars Darth Vader #16 Preview: Major Daddy Issues

Daddy Issues. All the best heroes have them. Superman, Batman, Iron Man, The Hulk, Wonder Woman… the list goes on and on and on. And we all know that Luke Skywalker has some major Daddy Issues. After all, his Daddy is the titular Darth Vader. But in this preview of Darth Vader #16, a tie-in to the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event, we see that Darth Vader himself has his own Daddy Issues… about being Luke's Daddy? Plus, Emporer Palapatine factors in there somewhere too. Check out a preview of Darth Vader #16 below.

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #16 WOBH

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210755

JUL210756 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #16 VILLANELLI BLUEPRINT VAR WOBH – $3.99

JUL210757 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #16 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Aaron Kuder

"TARGET SKYWALKER"

• All of DARTH VADER'S careful scheming and brutal power moves to claim HAN SOLO'S frozen body have one ultimate end goal: LUKE SKYWALKER, the only person who could challenge Vader's primacy at the Emperor's side.

• Now everything comes to a head as father closes in on son and Luke finally grasps a shocking truth…

• …one that will shape his destiny FOREVER! Rated T

In Shops: 9/15/2021

SRP: $3.99