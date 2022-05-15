Star Wars: Darth Vader #22 Review: Everything You Love

Everything you love to see about the penultimate Dark Lord of the Sith is displayed in Star Wars: Darth Vader #22. The artist, formerly known as Anakin Skywalker, has concocted an intense plan to fulfill his duty as a Sith in a way that will cause untold chaos for so many people across the galaxy.

Darth Vader, on the surface, has been telling everyone that he's focused on destroying the criminal organization Crimson Dawn. Now, if you're up on canon, you know Crimson Dawn was the syndicate run by Darth Maul that Qi'ra served in the movie Solo. Now, years after Maul's death on the sands of Tattooine, Qi'ra has a lot of his secrets and control of Crimson Dawn, with a mission to kill Vader and Palpatine. This mission has gotten all kinds of misfits and weirdos on board, including Vader's pet assassin Ochi of Bestoon and Sabe, former handmaiden to Padme. She had been trying to kill Vader on her own but pivoted to try and use him for her anti-Imperial purposes. Then she got a surprise, and now she is working for Vader as he is planning to co-opt Crimson Dawn to kill Palpatine, so he can take over! That's all stuff that happened before the first page, and it gets better from there.

Starting with a very graphic object lesson in how the galaxy works, Vader uses a surprising amount of subtlety and guile to do some truly impressive things, wielding his truest power — fear. Greg Pak's script will force lift you out of your seat with its twists and turns and fantastic character work (Ochi of Bestoon has some of the best dialogue since Triple-Zero). Meanwhile, the artwork from Raffaele Ienco, Alex Sinclair, and Joe Caramagna gives us an all-too-intimate look at the meanest corners of the Star Wars galaxy.

This is fun and surprising as Vader plays chess instead of barreling in with a lightsaber, actually fulfilling his Sith mandate to learn and crave. Lots to like in this issue, and no matter your Star Wars experience, this will satisfy your interest in the Imperial era. RATING: BUY.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #22

By Greg Pak, Raffaele Ienco

CRIMSON HAVOC! With all secrets smashed and all traitors revealed, DARTH VADER unleashes his endgame! But is his target CRIMSON DAWN – or the EMPIRE itself? And where does that leave the heroes and assassins who have fought at his side? Plus, a shocking reveal that cuts to the very core of the DARK LORD'S dark heart!

Star Wars: Darth Vader #22 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 The power of Vader is on full display as the galaxy reels with conflicts large and small. Will Crimson Dawn rise over the rest, or will the sun set on their ambitions of Sith-icide?