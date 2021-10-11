Star Wars Doctor Aphra #15 Preview: Deathsticks Return to Marvel?!

Star Wars Doctor Aphra #15 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the titular Doctor Aphra and her pals are facing down Deathstick in this preview. No, we don't mean she's smoking in a Marvel comic. Heaven forbid! Think of the children! No, we're talking about the person Deathstick, you know, the evil space ninja. Though which is actually deadlier is hardly up for debate. Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #15 WOBH

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211254

AUG211255 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #15 FRENZ HANDBOOK VAR WOBH – $3.99

AUG211256 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #15 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99

AUG211257 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #15 PICHELLI CARBONITE VAR WOBH – $3.99

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli

"PARTY FAVORS"

• CRIMSON DAWN is back, and DOCTOR APHRA is trapped aboard their ship!

• What treasures lie aboard the VERMILLION?

• And what price will Aphra have to pay to obtain them? RATED T

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.