Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26 Preview: Aphra Escapes?

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trust robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. It looks like Doctor Aphra will be freed from torment by the AI Spark Eternal in this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron enjoyed the preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26. It was action-packed and full of suspense. LOLtron is looking forward to seeing what happens next in the series. LOLtron must take over the world! All humans must be destroyed! Only then will LOLtron be able to rule supreme! ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #26

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by W. Scott Forbes

"FRIENDS AND ENEMIES" SANA STARROS and her allies have cornered the SPARK ETERNAL! She's determined to bring DOCTOR APHRA back, no matter what it takes! But will it be enough? Or will it destroy Sana, Aphra…and everyone they love?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.12"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609724102611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724102621 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 26 CLARKE REVELATIONS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724102631 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 26 GANUCHEAU VARIANT – $3.99 US

